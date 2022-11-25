DC Fans Defend Jesse Eisenberg's Portrayal of Lex Luthor
Zack Snyder's Justice League fans are defending Jesse Eisenberg's portrayal of Lex Luthor this weekend. With Black Friday rolling, that means its time for some weird arguments on the Internet. Somehow this became a debate on social media and that means we have to reevaluate the actor's performance. For a lot of fans the version of Luthor from Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice seemed not to connect. But, Snyder fans disagree entirely. Stunt casting the Social Network actor for a strange billionaire remains a charming quirk of that entire period. So, it seems like Eisenberg will never get to wear his fancy suits and menace at Henry Cavill's hero again. But, we live in strange times so anything is possible. The Luthor actor explained his feelings about the future of the character with Deadline earlier this year.
"Listen, I'm not a comic book fan," Eisenberg explained. "To me, it was not playing a role that I'd envisioned since childhood. To me, it was a chance to play this great character that this great writer wrote, and I loved doing that. So, to play it is a joy, and to not play it isn't something that I'm going to be ashamed to tell my kids about, because that is not an important genre in my life, even though I loved doing that movie."
Jesse Eisenberg’s performance as Lex Luthor is on par with Heath Ledger’s Joker. pic.twitter.com/VZE3H8gfyH— Kam Kenobi 💫 (@kamkenobi) November 25, 2022
Did you like his Luthor? Let us know down in the comments!
I think if they named him literally anything other than Lex Luthor he would be fine https://t.co/eJm1DJO0sE— Bored (@_BoredMF_) November 25, 2022
I still think an older Lex Luthor would've worked better. pic.twitter.com/MkSOb5Lg0k— Truggler (@HamavalThorfinn) November 25, 2022
EXACTLY who Lex Luthor would be today. We see it. Creepy, Calculated, and blinded by self fulfillment — All rooted in mental illness and a deep insecurity. https://t.co/sXeVqaCmF9— joey d🎃 (@JoweeDee) November 24, 2022
Absolutely love Jesse Eisenberg as Lex Luthor. He's an unconventional portrayal but he really captures a lot of the core traits that makes the character so good. Would love to see more of him and Superman together. There's room for improvement but he's still a very good portrayal https://t.co/bgtFBbP9th— Ballin (@Ballin_Plays) November 25, 2022
Granny's peach tea scene is a call back between the 2 characters and a clear message why the senator needs to d!e,Lex Luthor mocking her right before he k!lls her, actually one of the coolest and meanest f-ing thing a cbm villain did and true dcfans are like:— MekareMadness⭐🐷🔪 (@MekareMadness) November 25, 2022
HURpidUrP look a peE
Should have been Bryan Cranston. Lex Luthor is supposed to be intimidating, not annoying. https://t.co/GBFW2mhZER— Jamal Yaseem Igle (@JAMALIGLE) November 25, 2022
How’s n the world could “Lex Luthor” be trending, without a single mention of THIS Lex Luthor ??— (No Blue Checkmark) C.E. Indeed (@CeIndeed) November 25, 2022
Buffoonery! pic.twitter.com/74DdQwxyxa
Jesse Eisenberg played a great & comic-accurate Lex Luthor, and he was hated because the character was portrayed as an uncomfortable ego-weirdo you wouldn’t want to be a around instead of the“suave alpha male” people glorify Lex as. pic.twitter.com/MnXsLPhYlm— HoK (@hawkofkrypton) November 24, 2022