DC Fans Defend Jesse Eisenberg's Portrayal of Lex Luthor

Zack Snyder's Justice League fans are defending Jesse Eisenberg's portrayal of Lex Luthor this weekend. With Black Friday rolling, that means its time for some weird arguments on the Internet. Somehow this became a debate on social media and that means we have to reevaluate the actor's performance. For a lot of fans the version of Luthor from Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice seemed not to connect. But, Snyder fans disagree entirely. Stunt casting the Social Network actor for a strange billionaire remains a charming quirk of that entire period. So, it seems like Eisenberg will never get to wear his fancy suits and menace at Henry Cavill's hero again. But, we live in strange times so anything is possible. The Luthor actor explained his feelings about the future of the character with Deadline earlier this year.

"Listen, I'm not a comic book fan," Eisenberg explained. "To me, it was not playing a role that I'd envisioned since childhood. To me, it was a chance to play this great character that this great writer wrote, and I loved doing that. So, to play it is a joy, and to not play it isn't something that I'm going to be ashamed to tell my kids about, because that is not an important genre in my life, even though I loved doing that movie."

Jesse Eisenberg’s performance as Lex Luthor is on par with Heath Ledger’s Joker. pic.twitter.com/VZE3H8gfyH — Kam Kenobi 💫 (@kamkenobi) November 25, 2022

