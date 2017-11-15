Jared Leto's Joker Reprisal in Zack Snyder's Justice League Has Fans Freaking Out

When it comes Justice League, fans are keeping a close eye on Zack Snyder and the director's upcoming version of the film. His cut of the blockbuster has been discussed in secret for years, and fans were beyond hyped when Warner Bros. confirmed it would be bringing his version to HBO Max. And thanks to a new announcement, netizens are geeking out hardcore after it was revealed Jared Leto has joined the flick.

Yes, you did read that right. Leto's Joker is making a comeback. The actor is said to be reprising the role of Joker for Zack Snyder's Justice League, and the Internet is sounding off.

According to reports from trades like The Hollywood Reporter, Leto has started work on Justice League. He has been tapped to do some additional photography with the likes of Ben Affleck, Ray Fisher, and Amber Heard. At this time, there is no word on how long these reshoots will last, but the film is slated to debut in 2021 still.

This announcement has the DC fandom shaking as Leto's reception was mixed to say the least. His version of the Joker debuted under Suicide Squad which David Ayer directed. His modernized version of the villain was met with polarizing reactions. Some felt the updated version was flimsy while others praised the novel take on the character. Now, Snyder is going to work out his version of Leto's Joker, and fans believe his dark style will suit the tattooed gangster well.

What do you think about Leto's addition to the film? Are you for it or not? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.