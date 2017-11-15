Jared Leto's Joker Reprisal in Zack Snyder's Justice League Has Fans Freaking Out
When it comes Justice League, fans are keeping a close eye on Zack Snyder and the director's upcoming version of the film. His cut of the blockbuster has been discussed in secret for years, and fans were beyond hyped when Warner Bros. confirmed it would be bringing his version to HBO Max. And thanks to a new announcement, netizens are geeking out hardcore after it was revealed Jared Leto has joined the flick.
Yes, you did read that right. Leto's Joker is making a comeback. The actor is said to be reprising the role of Joker for Zack Snyder's Justice League, and the Internet is sounding off.
According to reports from trades like The Hollywood Reporter, Leto has started work on Justice League. He has been tapped to do some additional photography with the likes of Ben Affleck, Ray Fisher, and Amber Heard. At this time, there is no word on how long these reshoots will last, but the film is slated to debut in 2021 still.
This announcement has the DC fandom shaking as Leto's reception was mixed to say the least. His version of the Joker debuted under Suicide Squad which David Ayer directed. His modernized version of the villain was met with polarizing reactions. Some felt the updated version was flimsy while others praised the novel take on the character. Now, Snyder is going to work out his version of Leto's Joker, and fans believe his dark style will suit the tattooed gangster well.
What do you think about Leto's addition to the film? Are you for it or not? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.
Welcome Back
prevnext
Jared Leto will return as The JOKER in Zack Snyder's Justice League 2021 & is officially apart of Additional Photography.
It's good to have you Back @JaredLeto now show them what they doubted you could do. pic.twitter.com/7Whvp9Ex5K— Movies That Maher w The Viking (@MovieBuff100) October 21, 2020
Tear Drops Everywhere
prevnext
can already hear the haters crying 😌🤭 stay mad while we get more content from the best live action joker pic.twitter.com/CcftrEJZZ1— Alex 🎃 (@fleckbats) October 21, 2020
Batman and Joker Forever
prevnext
According to @THR, Jared Leto will reprise his role as the Joker in Zack Snyder's JUSTICE LEAGUE.
I am actually very quite fond of this. I think Leto's Joker would largely benefit under Snyder's direction.
Hopefully we can finally see a proper interaction with Batfleck. pic.twitter.com/qKT639UWEV— Jesabel (@JesabelRaay) October 21, 2020
Wait, What?
prevnext
Wait, people actually LIKE Jared Leto’s Joker and wanna see more of him? I thought it was a joke pic.twitter.com/dl9VNVAgdx— Star Borks (@bork_21) October 21, 2020
Triumphant Return
prevnext
No one is ever really gone... #JaredLeto’s #Joker making a triumphant comeback in #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague during additional photography #ZackSnyder is about to do is the internet breaker kind of news that this WED is bringing to us. I guess the Ayer’s cut will gain momentum... pic.twitter.com/xRs5jDa7SS— Luiz Fernando (@Luiz_Fernando_J) October 21, 2020
Leto and Affleck?!
prevnext
Leto's Joker scenes are probably with Affleck's Batman.
Leto is supposedly filming for the additional photography *right now*.
BATFLECK ALERT EVERYONE 🦇 ! pic.twitter.com/m1LaYOPExj— lady_le_fay 💙🦇❤ (@Lady_Le_Fay) October 21, 2020
A Second Shot
prevnext
I definitely have my issues with Jared Leto as the Joker, but one thing I think everyone can agree on is that he didn't have nearly enough screen time to really judge the performance. I'm also excited to see what this character will be like under Zack Snyder's direction. pic.twitter.com/LQLifxgoWv— Eren | Caboose (@CabooseEK) October 21, 2020
We're Listening...
prevnext
the thought of seeing Leto's Joker under Snyder's direction has me so intrigued pic.twitter.com/eraK2PmcHI— Alex 🎃 (@fleckbats) October 21, 2020
Finishing an Arc
prev
What I dig about this is that it shows how Snyder wanted to use Joker in an arc that involved his killing of Robin that was weaved through BvS, Suicide Squad & then JL. So it sounds like this scene from BATMAN V SUPERMAN is going to get some pay off now in Snyder's #JusticeLeague pic.twitter.com/k3TxpWs1N6— Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) October 21, 2020