Zendaya and Robert Pattinson in Talks to Star in New A24 Movie

Two of Hollywood’s rising stars might be joining forces in a new film. On Monday, reports confirmed that Zendaya and Robert Pattinson are both in early negotiations to star in The Drama, a new film from Dream Scenario helmer Kristoffer Borgli. While the exact plot details surrounding The Drama remain under wraps, the A24 film is rumored to be about a romance that takes an unexpected turn before a couple’s big day.

The Drama will be written and directed by Borgli, with producers including Ari Aster, Lars Knudsen and Tyler Campellone for Square Peg. The shingle has already worked with A24 on films such as Dream Scenario, as well as Aster’s Hereditary and Midsommar.

When Will The Batman Part II Begin Filming?

Pattinson’s casting comes as he is soon expected to reprise his role as Bruce Wayne / Batman in Matt Reeves’ The Batman Part II, which is currently scheduled to debut exclusively in theaters in the fall of 2026. During a recent appearance at ACE Superhero Comic Con 2024, Alfred Pennyworth actor Andy Serkis confirmed that we could see The Batman Part II begin production at some point in early 2025.

“Basically, I know nothing about the movie other than that I’ve just found out that we’re probably likely to be starting filming early next year,” Serkis explained (via PopVerse). “Therefore, if you do the math, it’ll be a year and a half after that. I know that Matt [Reeves] is working really hard on the script. Matt Reeves being Matt Reeves, the extraordinary filmmaker that he is, I can only assume that it’s going to be another brilliant script, because I thought what he did with that first film was pretty amazing. I loved working with Rob Pattinson, and I really look forward to playing Alfred once more.”

Will Zendaya Return for Spider-Man 4?

Marvel fans have also been curious to see if and when Zendaya will reprise her role as Michelle “MJ” Watson in Sony’s Spider-Man 4, with reports previously indicating that the film would begin production sooner than later. Outside of returning franchise star Tom Holland, a confirmed cast and crew for Spider-Man 4 has yet to be set.

“Amy [Pascal] and I are working on it,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said in an interview earlier this year. “We have writers who are going to be delivering us a draft relatively soon.”