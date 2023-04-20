Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always Ending Explained

Warning! Massive spoilers for Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always to follow! The Mighty Morphin Power Rangers have returned for a new battle to help celebrate the 30th Anniversary of the Power Rangers series, and Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always wraps up their story and leaves a potential future to explore! Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always brings together two members of the original series’ cast who haven’t been a part of the series for a long time, and with it also makes sure to age up the story to reflect that it’s been many years since we’ve seen this team in action.

This kicks off a whole new story where Billy accidentally taps into the evil Rita Repulsa energies that had been released by Zordon’s Z-Wave in Power Rangers In Space, and after some significant losses the full battle then reaches the Bandora Palace that a new robotic version of Rita reformed on the moon. But the final battle has a few complications that we’ll lay out here as Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always wraps up the original series’ story and potentially leaves open a new future to explore.

How Does MMPR: Once & Always End?

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always sees Billy, Zack, Kat, Rocky, and Trini’s daughter Minh head to Robo Rita’s Bandora Palace fortress in order to stop her grand plan. Together with two monsters she’s brought back to life with robotic upgrades, they have been kidnapping Power Rangers from across the world in order to fuel a new machine that would allow Robo Rita to go back in time to back before the Power Rangers were even selected.

Trini’s daughter Minh had been struggling throughout the special to morph with her mother’s morpher, but when she tries to save Billy from a blast from Robo Rita (much like her mother, who lost her life in the process), the Sabertooth Power Coin reacts to her bravery and gives her the power to morph. Teaming up together, the Power Rangers are able to fully team up against Robo Rita and saved all of their captured friends.

Adam and Aisha (who have been off planet fighting against the Troobian Empire in a prototype version of Space Patrol Delta) arrive and explain that their fellow Power Rangers will be able to recover in the waters of Aquitar. Adam tells Billy that Cestria misses him, but Billy wants to wrap up some final things before getting back to his old adventures. As the special comes to an end, Billy, Zack, and Minh get to have one final chat in the Angel Grove Juice Bar.

Opening up about Trini one more time, the three of them share one final connection as they start to think back on everything that happened before. While it’s an end to the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers series for now, it’s also leaving room for potential further areas to explore as each of them still has all of their powers and are still very active in trying to save the world.

But how did you like the way Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always came to an end? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!