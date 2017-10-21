Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Vol. 4 Preview – The Wrath Of Drakkon

Lord Drakkon will return to the world of Power Rangers next year, and now you get prepared by seeing how his first battle with the Power Rangers went down.

BOOM! Studios is releasing Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Vol. 4, which collects issues #13 through #16. The Rangers find themselves without Zordon missing two of their fellow Rangers, who are stranded in the dark universe that lies under Lord Drakkon’s tyrannical rule.

While the dark universe might have Power Rangers to protect it, that doesn’t mean there aren’t people trying to fight Drakkon’s rule. Get ready to meet the resistance, which includes many familiar faces, and some you will not expect.

Back in our universe, Rita seems to have a winning combination, with her monster maker Finster outdoing himself with an army of souped-up Goldars. If you thought the original Goldar was a pain, you haven’t seen anything yet.

If you missed it the first time around, you won’t want to miss the epic conclusion to the storyline, which has big ramifications going forward for the Rangers. Even if you did read it, it’s worth reading again right?

You can check out a preview of Vol. 4 in the gallery.

As for the future, Lord Drakkon is returning in a big way next year, as writer Kyle Higgins teased War is coming to the Power Rangers universe.

“This isn’t Civil War. This isn’t Rangers against Rangers,” Higgins told Inverse. “This is Lord Drakkon and his forces and their very ambitious desires. What the battlefronts are like, where and when, is very significant and unique. When you learn exactly what he wants, you’ll understand what the potential of this event is shaping up to be.”

No better time to get ready for what’s to come, and you can find the official description for Vol. 4 below.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Vol. 4 SC

Publisher: BOOM! Studios

Writers: Kyle Higgins, Ryan Ferrier

Artists: Hendry Prasetya, Daniel Bayliss, Bachan

Cover Artist: Goñi Montes

Price: $16.99

Synopsis: With Tommy and Billy trapped in a dystopian future, they’ll have to join the resistance to fight against evil Lord Drakkon if they want to make it home. But as Jason, Kimberly, Trini, and Zack battle with Rita Repulsa for control of the Command Center, will there even be a home to return to? It’s the ultimate test of strength and will with an epic conclusion that will send ripples throughout the entire Mighty Morphin universe. Collects issues #13-16.