Power Rangers Lightning Collection Lord Zedd Helmet Pre-Orders Launch at Pulse Con 2021

As expected, Hasbro has brought a ton of new Power Rangers Lightning Collection reveals to their Pulse Con 2021 event, but one of the standouts is definitely this magnificent, full-scale, fully wearable Lord Zedd helmet replica. Indeed, Hasbro has released helmets for the likes of the Red Ranger and the White Ranger, but this is on another level.

As you can see, the helmet is huge – it looks like it came right from the set of the show. As noted, you can wear this helmet for cosplay, but when you’re not suiting up as the iconic villain, you can display it on the included base. Features include chrome metal detailing, button-activated electronic voice changer, and a big ol’ soft brain.

Pre-orders for the Power Rangers Lightning Collection Lord Zedd helmet are expected to go live here at Entertainment Earth priced at around $120 with free US shipping starting today, October 22nd at 2pm PT / 5pm ET. Inside that link you’ll also find additional Power Rangers Lightning Collection action figure releases that debuted at Pulse Con today (listed below). Note that Entertainment Earth is offering free shipping on all PulseCon 2021 pre-orders and you won’t be charged until they’re released.

