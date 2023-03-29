Power Rangers: Once & Always Needs to Answer a Major Billy Question

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers is coming back with a special 30th Anniversary project coming to Netflix next month, but there’s a major lingering question about Billy Cranston’s return to the Power Rangers series that needs to be addressed during the events of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always. As part of the celebration for the 30th Anniversary of the Power Rangers franchise, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always is bringing back members of the classic series’ cast for a whole new adventure taking on some classic foes. This includes some of the stars who haven’t returned since their original run with the franchise.

David Yost’s Billy Cranston is one of the key standouts returning to the franchise in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always, and while it’s a huge return for a number of reasons both behind the scenes and in the lore of the franchise overall, there’s still one major matter to answer with the new Netflix special. The last time we had seen Billy, he was currently on Planet Aquitar and saying his farewells. So we just need a quick explanation of when he came back to Earth and what’s happened since then.

Videos by ComicBook.com

MMPR: Once & Always: When Did Billy Come Back to Earth?

David Yost notably left the Power Rangers franchise due to some ugliness behind the scenes despite having one of the longest tenures in the franchise to this point. When we had last seen him during the events of Power Rangers Zeo, his previous experiment to make himself older and save the team from their Mighty Morphin Alien Rangers predicament ended up backfiring and making him even older. To stop his aging, he headed to Aquitar to use the waters and save himself.

It was here that Billy was written out of the Power Rangers series, so now Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always just needs to clear up when he came back to Earth. It’s something that can be explained with a quick line, and it’s great that Yost is back in the franchise after such a long time. So it would be even better to bring the Power Rangers franchise to a fun close if fans just got this bit of information about what Billy and the others have been doing since we’ve seen them last.

What are you hoping to see from Billy’s return in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!