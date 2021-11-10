New Star Trek Movie Pushed to Christmas 2023

Despite having already set the next film in the Star Trek franchise for a summer 2023 release date, Paramount Pictures have announced that the next entry will now debut in time for Christmas that same year. Deadline reports that Paramount’s new release date for the next Star Trek film has shifted from June 9, 2023 to December 22, 2023, and as a result of the movie leaping out of the summer and into the Christmas season, the next Transformers movie will be delayed a year and take its summer 2023 release date. Should Trek stick to this release date it will be the first movie in the franchise released in seven years.

WandaVision director Matt Shakman was previously announced to be the director behind the next Star Trek movie. It was previously announced that production on the film could begin as soon as the spring of 2022, but it’s unclear if the release date delay will also cause a shooting delay. The new film will have a script by Lindsey Beer and Geneva Robertson-Dworet (Captain Marvel) and is unrelated to the scripts previously written by from Mark L. Smith (The Revenant) and Noah Hawley (Fargo). Another major question about the next Trek film is if it will reside in the same continuity of the previous films from J.J. Abrams.

Despite being over two years away already the December 2023 block of potential movie programming is already stacked. In addition to the next Trek movie, that month that’s two years away already has the animated Super Mario movie from Universal Pictures scheduled to arrive along with the the musical adaptation of The Color Purple from Black is King director Blitz Bazawule. Universal had previously scheduled an “Untitled Universal Music Event Film,” which some have speculated could be the Wicked movie, but it’s unclear if they’ll release two major films like that so quickly.

December 2023 had previously been bookmarked as the time when the next Star Wars movie would be released in theaters. Patty Jenkins’ Rogue Squadron movie had been set to arrive in that time frame but it was recently announced that the project has been delayed due to the director’s schedule. Disney has not yet moved the film from that release date, perhaps because they intend to slot something else into that window in its place.

