Star Trek: Captain Janeway Statue Unveiled With Kate Mulgrew In Future Hometown

Today, Captain Kathryn Janeway's future hometown honored the Voyager captain with a new statue commemorating her achievements and the many Star Trek: Voyager fans she's inspired. The unveiling took place in Bloomington, Indiana. Kate Mulgrew, the star who played Janeway on Voyager, attended virtually and took a few questions from those gathered for the event. Her co-star Robert Picardo made a virtual cameo in a pre-recorded video. The statue has been in the works since last year. The Captain Janeway Bloomington Collective spearheaded the effort. You can take a look at the now-public Captain Janeway statue in the photograph below.

“Captain Janeway consistently demonstrated integrity and humanity in the face of many challenges. She led her crew home without compromising her principals and became a role model to a generation of young women. Captain Janeway deserves to be recognized in Bloomington, the place of her future birth,” said Peter Kaczmarczyk of the Captain Janeway Bloomington Collective, said during the early push to make the statue a reality.

Mulgrew announced at New York Comic Con Metaverse that she will reprise her role as Janeway for the upcoming Nickelodeon animated series Star Trek: Prodigy. During the event, Mulgrew said, "I have invested every scintilla of my being in Captain Janeway, and I can’t wait to endow her with nuance that I never did before in Star Trek: Prodigy. How thrilling to be able to introduce to these young minds an idea that has elevated the world for decades. To be at the helm again is going to be deeply gratifying in a new way for me.”

Executive Producer Alex Kurtzman said, “Captain Janeway was held to a different standard than her predecessors. She was asked to embody an inhuman level of perfection in order to be accepted as ‘good enough’ by the doubters, but showed them all what it means to be truly outstanding. We can think of no better captain to inspire the next generation of dreamers on Nickelodeon, than she."

“Kate’s portrayal of Captain Janeway is truly iconic, and has resonated with a global audience for many years,” said Ramsey Naito, President, Nickelodeon Animation. “We can’t wait to see her bring this character to life in a whole new way, while continuing to be an inspiration for both new and loyal fans.”

Star Trek: Prodigy is a new animated series in the works for Nickelodeon that is aimed at younger views. It is one of several Star Trek project currently in development as the franchise continues to expand. The CG-animated series will debut exclusively on Nickelodeon in 2021.