Star Trek’s Rebecca Romijn Hints at Return as Number One

It sounds like Star Trek‘s USS Enterprise crew may be gearing up for another tour of duty. Rebecca Romijn played Number One, Captain Pike’s First Officer aboard the Enterprise, in the second season of Star Trek: Discovery. She reprised the role in the Star Trek: Short Treks episodes “Q & A” and “Ask Not.” Based on a recent interview, it seems she’s working on another Star Trek adventure. Romijn is launching her own line of jewelry and spoke to fashion site The Daily Front Row about that and her other projects. Among the upcoming work she listed is something Star Trek.

“I’ve also been working on Star Trek here and there, but I can’t really talk about that,” Romijn says. With all of her known Star Trek work already available to watch, Romijn’s comments suggest something new is in the works.

Star Trek: Discovery‘s second season introduced Romijn as Number One, Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike, and Ethan Peck as Mr. Spock, the crew of the Enterprise in the years prior to the events of Star Trek: The Original Series. These actors in these roles struck a chord with fans., who have been campaigning for a spinoff series ever since. In November 2019, ComicBook.com spoke to Mount about what he thinks such a spinoff would add to the expanding modern Star Trek television franchise.

“I read a couple of different drafts of the pilot of Discovery because I was in discussions with them to possibly play Lorca, and they very wisely hired Jason Isaacs,” Mount said. “But every creative choice that they made for Discovery is absolutely what I would’ve done as well. My pace in television is usually serialized, rather than episodic or procedural. I don’t feel that we had seen enough Trek with longer storylines, with more connective tissue between episodes.

“That said, I think that to do a retro Enterprise show, it almost wants to be episodic, big idea of the week kind of thing. Not that there can’t be character development. There was in the original. But yeah, it just feels to me like it would fit well into a more of an episodic structure, like the original and like The Next Generation.”

Star Trek‘s head producer Alex Kurtzman has said that he’s considering ways to bring the Enterprise crew back to the small screen. “I would be remiss in saying you’re going to see Spock again on Discovery because we’ve obviously jumped so far into the future that it wouldn’t make sense,” Kurtzman says, referring Discovery‘s leap more than 900 years into the future at the end of its second season, “but the idea of bringing Ethan [Peck] back, and Anson [Mount] and Rebecca [Romijn] and the Enterprise, I mean, we loved it so much, and to find a way to do that is definitely something we’re thinking about.”

