‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Season 2 Casts Saru’s Sister

Saru’s family is going to grow in the second season of Star Trek: Discovery.

During the Star Trek: Discovery panel at New York Comic Con, star Doug Jones revealed that Heather Spear has been cast as Saru’s sister in the show’s second season.

The second season will also visit the Kelpiens’ home planet, now known to be called Kamanar, and Jones teased there may be a secret behind the Kelpiens’ lives on the planet.

“Season Two [Saru] finds out something about himself and what it means to be a Kelpien that he didn’t know and that you didn’t know and I can’t tell you today,” Jones said during the panel. “It will be altering, challenging, evolution? And we get to go to my home planet.”

It was also revealed during the panel that Sonequa Martin-Green’s husband, Kenric Green, will appear in an undisclosed role in Star Trek: Discovery Season 2.

The Star Trek: Discovery panel at New York Comic Con revealed a new trailer for the coming second season, which offered fans their first look at Ethan Peck as Spock, whose beard has caused quite a buzz, Rebecca Romijn as Number One, and the Klingons who have had hair returned to their design.

The trailer also hinted at the mystery at the heart of Star Trek: Discovery Season Two, the “seven signals” and the “red angel,” which both Spock and Michael Burnham have seen.

“The seven signals, who sent them and what do they mean is the drive of season two,” co-creator and showrunner Alex Kurtzman told the audience. “There’s a conversation of science versus faith, and what does faith mean?”

The first season of Star Trek: Discovery is available to stream in its entirety on CBS All Access in the U.S., through CraveTV in Canada and through Netflix in other international markets.

Star Trek: Discovery Season Two is now filming in Toronto and will premiere on CBS All Access on January 17, 2019.