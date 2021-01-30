Star Trek: Discovery Nominated for 2021 GLAAD Media Awards

✖

Star Trek: Discovery has been nominated for the 2021 GLAAD Media Awards. The awards, which honor "fair, accurate, and inclusive representations of LGBTQ people and issues," have included Star Trek: Discovery in its nominations in each of the CBS All Access series' three seasons, though Discovery has yet to win one of the awards. Star Trek: Discovery's third season introduced nonbinary actor Blu del Barrio as nonbinary character Adira Tal and transgender actor Ian Alexander as transgender character Gray Tal. Discovery is nominated in the Outstanding Drama Series category. Other nominees include 9-1-1: Lone Star (FOX), Killing Eve (BBC America), P-Valley (Starz), Ratched (Netflix), Supergirl (The CW), The Umbrella Academy (Netflix), Vida (Starz), The Wilds (Amazon), and Wynonna Earp (Syfy).

"During an unprecedented year of crises and isolation, the nominees for the 32nd Annual GLAAD Media Awards reached LGBTQ people with powerful stories and inspired countless others around the world with bold looks at LGBTQ people and issues," said GLAAD President & CEO Sarah Kate Ellis when the nominees were announced. "As GLAAD continues to lead the fight for LGBTQ acceptance, this year's nominees remind us that even in times of political and cultural division, diverse LGBTQ representation and visibility can enlighten, entertain, and create lasting change."

#StarTrekDiscovery has been nominated by the @glaad #GLAADawards for Outstanding Drama Series. It is such an incredible honor to be nominated! ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜 #FYC #StarTrekFYC pic.twitter.com/fjlISKBEcm — Star Trek on CBS All Access (@startrekcbs) January 28, 2021

Wilson Cruz and Anthony Rapp, who play gay couple Hugh Culber and Paul Stamets on Discovery, also responded to the nomination via social media. Cruz tweeted, "...AND you KNOW I am OVER THE MOON about #StarTrekDiscovery and our 3rd @glaad nomination for Outstanding TV Drama! Shout out to my TV Fam ⁦@albinokid @ianaIexander #bludelbarrio and everyone who makes it happen at ⁦@startrekcbs."

So honored & proud. Thanks to @glaad for the recognition of the work we are doing on #StarTrekDiscovery to share the stories of a queer family. https://t.co/qdNW76WRRY — Anthony Rapp Voted for Biden Black Lives Matter (@albinokid) January 28, 2021

What do you think of Star Trek: Discovery's nomination? Should it win its category? Let us know what you think in the comments section.

Star Trek: Discovery's first three seasons are streaming now on CBS All Access. Star Trek Discovery is currently filming its fourth season in Toronto.

