Star Trek: Discovery Wins Emmy Award

Star Trek: Discovery has won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Visual Effects in a Single Episode. Discovery won the award for the episode “Su’Kal,” which sees Saru (Doug Jones), Dr. Hugh Culber (Wilson Cruz), and Adira Tal (Blu del Barrio) entering a space station consumed by the holographic nightmares of Su’Kal (Bill Irwin), a Kelpien who’d lived on the station alone since watching the rest of its crew, including his mother, die. The effects team created an entire dark fantasy world the away team explored, including the monster from a Kelpien myth stalking Su’Kal. The award was specifically granted to lead VFX supervisor Jason Zimmerman and his team, including Ante Dekovic, Aleksandra Kochoska, Charles Collyer, Alexander Wood, Ivan Kondrup Jensen, Kristen Prahl, Toni Pykalaniemi, and Leslie Chung.

This is Star Trek: Discovery‘s first Visual Effects win at the Emmys after being nominated for three consecutive years and its second Emmy Awards win overall. Star Trek: Discovery beat out fellow nominees The Crown, The Nevers, Vikings, and The Umbrella Academy to win the award.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/StarTrekOnPPlus/status/1437224332015460352?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Star Trek: Discovery had three other nominations as well, one for Prosthetic Makeup and another for Sound Editing that each were for its season premiere episode, “That Hope Is You, Part 1.” The third was for Outstanding Period And/Or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic) for the Mirror Universe episode “Terra Firma, Part 2.” Fellow Star Trek series Star Trek: Lower Decks was nominated for Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) for the episode “No Small Parts.”

Star Trek: Discovery Season Three is now available on Blu-ray and DVD and streaming on Paramount+. During last week’s Star Trek Day celebration, Paramount+ confirmed that .

The new season sees the Discovery crew facing a threat to the entire galaxy as it tries to reconnect the worlds of the fallen Federation. It also sees Michael Burnham, played by Sonequa Martin-Green, finally settling into Discovery’s captain’s chair. Speaking to ComicBook.com in July, Martin-Green touched on what that means.

“That’s such a big deal to me,” Martin-Green says of Burnham finally becoming captain. “Being captain now of that franchise solidified at the helm of that ship in the franchise’s history as a Black woman, huge for me and, in general, for the franchise itself.”

What do you think of Star Trek: Discovery winning an Emmy Award? Let us know in the comments. Star Trek: Discovery‘s first three seasons are streaming now on Paramount+. The series returns for its fourth season on November 18th.