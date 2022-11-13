Star Trek: Picard Props Being Sold at Auction

In November, Star Trek fans will have the opportunity to bid to own any of more than 300 original costumes, props, set decorations, and behind-the-scenes memorabilia from the first two seasons of Star Trek: Picard. Propstore is holding the auction, in association with Paramount Consumer Products & Experiences. It's the first online auction ever to feature items from the making of Star Trek: Picard Seasons 1 and 2. The bidding begins at 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT on Tuesday, November 15th, and bidding ends on Tuesday, November 29th at 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT. Registration is open now at the Propstore website.

Each item comes with a Certificate of Authenticity signed by Star Trek: Picard co-creator/executive producer Alex Kurtzman and Propstore. Highlights of the auction include:

Seven of Nine (Jeri Ryan) Light-up Phaser Rifle from Season 1, Est. $8,000-$12,000

Romulan Mother of All Disruptors from Season 2, Est. $6,000-$8,000

Data (Brent Spiner) "Daughter" Framed Painting with Back Turned from Season 1, Est. $6,000-$8,000

Agnes Jurati "Borgati" Stunt Borg Queen Costume from Season 2, Est. $6,000-$8,000

General Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) Confederation Combadge from Season 2, Est. $6,000-$8,000

Admiral Jean-Luc Picard Stunt Starfleet Uniform with After Production-Made Combadge from Season 2, Est. $5,000-$7,000

Confederation Timeline Star Corps Static Handheld Phaser with Belt and Holster from Season 2, Est. $4,000-$6,000

Young Jean-Luc Picard (Dylan Von Halle) Skeleton Key from Season 2, Est. $3,000-$5,000

Narek (Harry Treadaway) Open Impossible Box from Season 1, Est. $3,000-$5,000

Elnor Stunt Romulan Warrior Costume with Stunt Tan Qalankh Sword from Season 1, Est. $3,000-$5,000

Romulan Black Ops Sneak Attack Static Open Dual Disruptor from Season 1, Est. $3,000-$5,000

Jean-Luc Picard Stunt Leather Jacket Costume with La Sirena Combadge from Season 1, Est. $3,000-$5,000

Dahj and Soji Asha (Isa Briones) Necklace from Season 1, Est. $3,000-$5,000

Guinan (Whoopi Goldberg) Meeting with Jean-Luc Picard Costume from Season 2, Est. $2,500-$3,500

Chateau Picard Oval Wine Cask from Season 1, Est. 2,500-$3,500

Additionally, 100% of the Hammer Price proceeds from the sales of the Leonard Nimoy Personal Contax 645 Camera Equipment with Photos from the Collection of Leonard Nimoy (Est. $4,000-6,000), will be donated by the Nimoy family in memory of Leonard Nimoy to support the UCLA Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Diseases (COPD) Research Program under Dr. John Belperio. COPD is the chronic inflammatory lung disease that led to Leonard Nimoy's death in 2015. The Nimoy family has been funding research into the diseases ever since.

Chuck Costas, VP of Business Development & Marketing for Propstore, said in a press release, "Propstore is thrilled to be offering a selection of amazing items from the first two seasons of Jean-Luc Picard's return to television in Star Trek: Picard. In addition to a number of props and costumes that reflect Picard's past, the auction has a selection of pieces from old and new characters such as Q, Seven of Nine, Guinan, Agnes Jurati, Raffi Musiker, Cristóbal Rios, Dahj/Soji, and, of course, old adversaries such as the Borg and the Romulans."

Star Trek: Picard Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming now on Paramount+. Star Trek: Picard's third and final season, featuring the return of the rest of the Star Trek: The Next Generation crew, premieres on February 16th on Paramount+.