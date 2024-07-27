Star Trek: Section 31 Movie Trailer Released

During the Star Trek universe panel on Saturday at San Diego Comic-Con 2024, Paramount+ released the first trailer for Star Trek: Section 31, the upcoming straight-to-streaming movie starring Academy Award winner Michelle Yeoh. Some of Yeoh’s co-stars — Omari Hardwick, Sam Richardson and Kacey Rohl – attended the panel with executive producer Alex Kurtzman and director Olatunde Osunsanmi. Yeoh “interrupted” the panel to introduce the trailer for the movie, which offer the first look at young Philippa Georgiou, played by Miku Martineau (Kate). Star Trek: Section 31 is set to premiere in early 2025, with Yeoh reprising hre role as Emperor Philippa Georgiou from Star Trek: Discovery, the former emperor of the Terran Empire in the Mirror Universe who has since come to the Prime Timeline and joined Section 31, a secret division within Starfleet tasked with protecting the United Federation of Planets.

Star Trek: Section 31 sees Georgiou on mission while also reckoning with the sins of her past. You can watch the trailer below.

Star Trek: Section 31 Movie Cast

In addition to Yeoh, Star Trek: Section 31 stars Omari Hardwick (Power), Kacey Rohl (Hannibal), Emmy winner Sam Richardson (Ted Lasso), Sven Ruygrok (One Piece), Robert Kazinsky (Pacific Rim), Humberly Gonzalez (Ginny & Georgia), and James Hiroyuki Liao (Barry). Miku Martineau (Kate) is the latest addition to the cast, playing young Philippa Georgoiu.

Olatunde Osunsanmi directed Star Trek: Section 31 from a screenplay by Craig Sweeny. Alex Kurtzman, Sweeny, Aaron Baiers, Osunsanmi, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, and Yeoh are executive producers. CBS Studios, in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment, is producing.

Star Trek: Section 31 will stream exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and in all international markets where the service is available. Paramount Global Content Distribution will distribute the movie.

Star Trek: Section 31 is Paramount+’s first original Star Trek movie. It wrapped filming earlier this year. Star Trek: Discovery debuted its fifth and final season earlier this year. Star Trek: Lower Decks debuts its final season in October. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 is debuts in 2025 and the show is already renewed for with Season 4 on the horizon. Star Trek: Starfleet Academy.

Star Trek: Section 31 debuts on Paramount+ in early 2025. Yeoh’s first appearances as Georgiou in Star Trek: Discovery Seasons 1-3 are streaming now on Paramount+.