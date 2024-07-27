Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Brings Back Voyager’s Robert Picardo and More Legacy Cast

During the Star Trek universe panel on Saturday at San Diego Comic-Con, Paramount+ revealed that legacy Star Trek actors Tig Notaro, Oded Fehr, and Mary Wiseman of Star Trek: Discovery and Robert Picardo of Star Trek: Voyager and Star Trek: Prodigy have joined the cast of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy. The Star Trek alumni will have various roles and guest appearances in the upcoming series, which begins production in August. Star Trek: Starfleet Academy co-showrunners Alex Kurtzman and Noga Landau announced the casting a the Star Trek panel. They also revealed a casting reaction video (seen below) featuring the previously announced actors playing Starfleet Academy cadets on the show: Kerrice Brooks, Bella Shepard, George Hawkins, Karim Diané, and Zoë Steiner.

Notaro and Picardo will be Star Trek: Starfleet Academy series regulars as they reprise their roles as Jett Reno and The Doctor. Fehr and Wiseman will be guest stars reprising their roles as Admiral Vance and Sylvia Tilly. Additional previously announced cast include Holly Hunter and recurring guest stars Gina Yashere and Paul Giamatti.

What is Star Trek: Starfleet Academy about?

According to the official synopsis, “Star Trek: Starfleet Academy will follow the adventures of a new class of Starfleet cadets as they come of age in one of the most legendary places in the galaxy. The series will introduce viewers to this young group of cadets as they come together to pursue a common dream of hope and optimism. Under the watchful and demanding eyes of their instructors, they will discover what it takes to become Starfleet officers as they navigate blossoming friendships, explosive rivalries, first loves and a new enemy that threatens both the Academy and the Federation itself.”

Alex Kurtzman and Noga Landau are co-showrunners and executive produce the series alongside executive producers Gaia Violo, Aaron Baiers, Olatunde Osunsanmi, Jenny Lumet, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, Frank Siracusa, and John Weber. Violo wrote Star Trek Starfleet Academy’s premiere episode. CBS Studios, in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment, produces Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, Paramount Global Content Distribution distributes.

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy is the newest project to join Paramount+’s Star Trek offerings. Star Trek: Discovery debuted its fifth and final season earlier this year. Star Trek: Lower Decks debuts its final season in October. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 is debuts in 2025 and the show is already renewed for with Season 4 on the horizon. Star Trek: Section 31 starring Michelle Yeoh, Paramount+’s first original Star Trek movie, wrapped filming earlier this year.

Star Trek: Starfleet Acadeemy does not yet have a premiere date. It is set during the same era s Star Trek: Discovery, which is streaming now on Paramount+.