Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Cast Tease Season 2 as "Season 1 on Steroids"

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds debuted with a critically-acclaimed first season that left Star Trek fans eager for more. They're going to get it as Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 has already wrapped filming. As for what Season 2 will entail, the stars suggest it'll be like Season 1, but more so. Speaking to Collider about the new season, star Ethan Peck, who plays Spock, said that co-showrunner Henry Alonso Myers "describes Season 2 as Season 1 on steroids. I think that's probably the most accurate way to put it." Christina Chong, who plays La'an Noonien-Singh, added, "Yeah, I agree. It takes everything to another level. For example, the fantasy episode, episode eight, which came out of nowhere, that will be topped in Season 2."

The new season will also see more of James T. Kirk, presumably in the Prime Timeline this time around. Paul Wesley debuted in the role in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' first season finale.

"I said in a previous interview that the success of Season 1 is solely on my 14 minutes of screen time in the finale," Wesley joked in the interview. "No, I'm excited because the finale of Season 1 was obviously based on 'Balance of Terror,' which was the original series episode, which was quite an intense episode. And so, I'm looking forward to Season 2 because Kirk gets to let loose a little bit, have a little more fun, and be a little... And not be alt future timeline Kirk. He gets to be young Kirk in the Original Series canon, so I'm excited to explore that."

He continued, "When I had my meeting with Henry and Akiva, the big thing was just, 'Don't try to do a Shatner impression. Don't take what's been already done and try to do your own spin. Do your own thing.' Basically, 'Do whatever you want,' is really kind of... They really entrusted me. And so, I didn't have that pressure of having to fit. Obviously, you are working within parameters, but it's an alt timeline, it's an alt future, and, really, they were like, 'Just do your own thing.' It'll take time, but eventually, that will be that version of Kirk. And so, it's really about respecting it, but not trying to mimic it."

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 1 is streaming now on Paramount+. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 is expected to debut in 2023.