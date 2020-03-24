Star Wars: Lucasfilm Creature Designer Weighs in on Rumored Boba Fett Projects

In the 40 years since he first debuted in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, fans have been hoping to get as much Boba Fett content as they could, with Lucasfilm creature and makeup effects supervisor Neal Scanlan recently detailing that, despite there not being officially announced plans for the character to get his own spinoff film or series, projects are constantly in development at the studio and that it's hard to anticipate which projects would move forward first. Scanlan made it quite clear that he wasn't privy to details about a Boba Fett project moving forward anytime soon, though the fact that he didn't outright deny such projects will be taken as a positive sign by some.

"In a sense no, but in a sense yes," Scanlan shares with Movieweb when asked if he was involved in a Boba Fett project. "In a sense, dare I say, within the Star Wars family, or the Star Wars world, which is quite enormous, between Lucas[film] and Disney, etc. We are all aware of conversations that are being had and potential things. So much of this is in development, and parallel developments are taking place at all times. It's oftentimes very difficult to predict which particular project will gain momentum and move forward. So, not yet. Not yet. There's nothing positive I can give to you yet."

When Disney purchased Lucasfilm, it announced not only a sequel trilogy of films in the Skywalker Saga, but also revealed plans for films unrelated to the episodic entries. At the time, director Josh Trank was announced as the director of an untitled film, with various reports claiming it would be a film focusing on the bounty hunter. Trank and Lucasfilm ultimately parted ways before the details of that project could be officially revealed.

In 2018, reports claimed that Logan director James Mangold was developing a Boba Fett film, but when Solo: A Star Wars Story became a financial disappointment, Lucasfilm confirmed that it was halting development on all projects to focus on Star Wars: Episode IX.

Boba Fett fans were largely satiated in 2019 with the debut of The Mandalorian, chronicling the adventures of a bounty hunter after the events of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, demonstrating the potential of a bounty hunter spinoff.

While there might not currently be any rumors or reports about any Boba Fett projects, the landscape of the Star Wars franchise on Disney+ is likely to continue to grow, as the studio also has a secured December 2022 release date for an unannounced feature film.

Stay tuned for details on the future of the Star Wars franchise.

Would you like to see Boba Fett get a spinoff? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.