Andor Star Diego Luna Reveals What He Took From Set

Lucasfilm has been on a bit of a hot streak after releasing their first big series, The Mandalorian, and that spawned a renaissance of Star Wars series releasing on Disney+. Since releasing The Mandalorian, we have seen several series like The Book of Boba Fett, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Andor, and there’s even a series that will focus on Ahsoka Tano being released later this year. Out of all of those series, the biggest critical hit for Disney+ has to be Andor, which serves as a prequel to 2016’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and brings back Diego Luna as the titular character Cassian Andor. Luna recently sat down with fellow Star Wars alum Hayden Christensen and had a conversation about being in the franchise and some other things. In the new interview for Variety’s Actors on Actors series, Christensen asked Luna if he’d taken anything from the set of Andor and Rogue One, to which the actor revealed exactly what he took.

“I got the jacket of the character. I really worked for that. I made jokes about it since day one. I was like, ‘I just got this job because this jacket fits me. Clearly, it’s all about the jacket,” Luna revealed. “And then the jacket had to be worn in Jordan at 45 degrees Celsius. I mean, it was impossible. I was sweating. But I’m sure you got a lot of the sweating also with the outfit.”

Andor Creator on How Star Wars Series Came Together

“The success of Rogue [One] made everyone excited. They wanted to do a lot of different things,” Gilroy revealed about how Andor came to be in a recent interview with Deadline. “There are always possibilities. How can they open up the Star Wars franchise? What can they do to change lanes? They wanted to do a show about Diego Luna’s character, Cassian Andor, in Rogue One. Could they do a prequel of the years leading up to that? And they tried it a couple different times, but it was a combination of not being kind of wild enough and also the fact that the economics of streaming hadn’t really quite arrived as they were doing it.”

“You can’t do this show inexpensively. There’s no way to do Star Wars inexpensively. So that sort of, you know, that Venn diagram when the moment meets the economy meets the right idea, and they came back, and I had sent a sort of manifesto critique of one of the other versions in a year earlier as a friend in court just as a thing, and they came back and said, ‘You know, this crazy idea that you gave us that you talked about what you would do, and it seems so insane that we would actually like to try that. And we would like to spend the money to do that’, and we began tip-toeing forward with that three and a half years ago, and it will be five years by the time I’m done. So I have another year and a half or two years to go.” The Andor creator added.

