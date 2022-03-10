Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi Director Addresses Possible Season 2

For as excited as fans are for the upcoming Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi, even with two months until its debut, we can’t help but wonder if there could be a follow-up season, with director Deborah Chow noting that the narrative was conceived as a complete journey. Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy also weighed in on the subject, echoing the remarks made by Chow, though she didn’t entirely rule out the possibility that another story could emerge that would also offer the characters a complete arc. Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi is set to premiere on Disney+ on May 25th.

“It was definitely conceived as a limited series, and it is one big story with a beginning, middle, and end,” Chow shared with Entertainment Weekly about a possible second season. “The approach has always been that it is one full story.”

Kennedy went on to note that, the likely reason for more adventures in this series would be due to how much the cast and crew enjoyed bringing the project to life.

“It’s certainly something we talk about,” Kennedy admitted of a possible follow-up, detailing that it is “mainly because everybody came together and had such an incredible time. Ewan [McGregor] had an incredible time. Hayden [Christensen] had an incredible time. So certainly from that point of view, everybody involved would love to see this not end. But we have to really spend our time asking the question: Why would we do it? If we were to decide to do anything more with the Obi-Wan character, we’d have to really answer the question why?”

Based on these remarks, it sounds as though Obi-Wan Kenobi was approached similarly to Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett, with its future likely being dependent on the reception of such stories. With Book of Boba Fett, however, we saw a number of characters that had previously appeared in The Mandalorian, whereas Kenobi taking place in a different era could either prevent connecting crossovers from happening or ignite interest in new avenues that could be explored in this era.

The story of Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi begins 10 years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith where Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his greatest defeat-the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.

Joining star Ewan McGregor are Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader, Kumail Nanjiani, Sung Kang, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Moses Ingram, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie. Joel Edgerton and Bonnie Piesse also return for the series to reprise their roles from Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.

Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi premieres on Disney+ on May 25th.

