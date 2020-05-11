Star Wars: Billie Lourd Writes Touching Post For Carrie Fisher on Mother’s Day

✖

Sunday is Mother's Day in the United States and while for many that means taking a little time to show mom a bit of extra love and appreciation for the holiday, for many others Mother's Day is a difficult one. For those grieving the loss of a mother or for those who may find celebrating mom to be a complicated thing, the holiday can be a difficult one. It was in that spirit that Billie Lourd took to Instagram to not only send love to those struggling this Mother's Day, but also reflect on her own mother, the late Star Wars icon Carrie Fisher.

Lourd shared a childhood photo of herself with Fisher -- complete with Fisher wearing a clown nose and with a wide smile -- and reminded followers that there's no one way to celebrate the holiday, even going so far as to share the way she's coping with the day.

"Sending my love to anyone who has lost a mother and anyone who might just be having a complicated Mother's Day this year," Lourd wrote. "This is my 4th Mother's Day without my Momby and days like today a never easy, but I've found that doing things that make me feel more connected to her make it a little easier - watching her favorite movies, listening to music we listened to together, looking through old pictures and my personal favorite - eating + drinking things she loved. (Today I'm going to watch Postcards from The Edge, listen to Tom Petty + Dire Straits, have a fried mozzarella from La Scala and have a couple Coca-Colas with an aggressive amount of ice). Happy Mother's Day, but Mother's Day can be more than just one adjective, so sad Mother's Day / weird Mother's Day / funny Mother's Day / angry Mother's Day / or any combination of the above."

Fisher died in 2016 from cardiac arrest, her death coming just days after she had experienced a medical emergency while on an international flight. Her death had a major impact on the latest Star Wars trilogy, as the first film in the new trilogy The Force Awakens had only hit theaters the year before. When it came to the final chapter, The Rise of Skywalker, it was ultimately decided to utilize previously unreleased footage Fisher had shot for The Force Awakens to create her final Star Wars appearance.

"You don't recast, and you don't suddenly have her disappear," director J.J. Abrams said last year at Star Wars Celebration Chicago. "We had a lot of scenes from The Force Awakens that went unused. Leia lives in this film in a way that is kinda mind-blowing to me."

