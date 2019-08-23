Celebrate D23 Expo With a Flash Sale at Toynk for Star Wars, Marvel, and Disney Products

This year’s D23 Expo is officially underway, allowing fans to see the latest news in the world of Disney. From theatrical releases like Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to TV series that will be debuting on Disney+ later this year, in addition to details about the latest advancements in Disney parks, there’s lots to be excited for if you’re a fan. Those who aren’t able to attend, however, will surely experience plenty of envy, but Toynk Toys has got you covered with a flash sale on a number of Star Wars, Marvel, and Disney products. You can head to their site to learn more.

While purchasing Disney collectibles might not replicate the same experience as attending the event, purchasing Toynk's collectibles is a little bit easier on the wallet than attending the celebration.

If you're not going to be able to make it to the convention, you can also keep up with all of our coverage on ComicBook.com. Here are some of the panels that we're most excited for throughout the weekend.

Friday: 10:30 a.m. PT – Disney Legends Hosted by Disney Chairman Bob Iger, the Disney Legends awards are given to Wing Chao, Robert Downey Jr., Jon Favreau, James Earl Jones, Bette Midler, Kenny Ortega, Barnette Ricci, Robin Roberts, Diane Sawyer, Ming-Na Wen, and Hans Zimmer. 12:30 p.m. PT – The Music and Sounds of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge 3 p.m. PT – Agents of SHIELD 3:30 p.m. PT – Disney+ Presentation A presentation showcasing content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more which will be available on the Disney+ streaming service

Saturday: 10 a.m. PT – Walt Disney Studios Includes Marvel Studios, Star Wars, Pixar, and all Disney film properties 1:30 p.m. PT – Secret Walt Disney Company Project Presentation 5:30 p.m. PT – Marvel Comics: 80th Anniversary

Sunday: 10:30 a.m. PT – Disney Parks, Experiences, and Products Chairman Bob Chapak showcases what’s new and what’s next for resorts around the globe, including more about the transformational plans for Epcot at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida.



The launch of the event has already brought us a handful of exciting reveals, from new series coming to Disney’s streaming services to posters highlighting the programs that were already highly anticipated.

Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for all the latest news out of D23 Expo. Head to Toynk Toys to check out their D23 sales.