Daisy Ridley on How ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ Ends

The end of the Star Wars saga is finally here. Lucasfilm has unveiled the first look at Episode IX, and we’ll get to learn how the story ends when Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker premieres in theaters at the end of the year.

But the movie has already wrapped filming, which means many of the stars knows how the story will conclude. FOX 32 reporter Jake Hamilton managed to gain some insight from star Daisy Ridley, asking the actress behind Rey how she learned of the saga’s ultimate ending from director J.J. Abrams.

“J.J. had told me and then I read the script, and then it was sort of shifting. The ending was always pretty similar, and then I was told there was a new, I guess, a slightly different beat added that I was told, which was awesome. Because it’s nice to be told a thing, and then you can experience it with the filmmaker. But also, we don’t always know how it’s going to turn out. We did the thing on this side of the camera, but we don’t know how it’s going to turn out. So I’m as excited to see it as everyone else.”

Ridley’s character has been front and center of the new Star Wars trilogy, experiencing a harrowing journey from The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi. Fans will be excited to learn how it all comes together in The Rise of Skywalker, which will finally end the Skywalker Saga that began over 40 years ago.

Returning to the franchise to end the sequel trilogy, Abrams spoke about how this film will move on from Star Wars: The Last Jedi, once again employing the fan-favorite time jump that’s usually applied to each entry in the series.

“The movie doesn’t pick up immediately after the last film.” Abrams said at Star Wars Celebration. “Some time has passed. This movie is an adventure the group goes on together. One of the great things about getting to work on the movie is the dynamic between all of the characters. They’re amazing together, and it’s something I’m excited for you all to see.”

We’ll see how Rey has changed when Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker premieres in theaters this December.

