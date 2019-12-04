Daisy Ridley Reveals Cryptic Tease for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Anticipation continues to mount for the final film in the Skywalker Saga, which is set to premiere in theaters in just over two weeks. As Lucasfilm approaches the big launch of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the filmmakers and actors involved with the movie are starting to reveal more details about the mysterious plot of Episode IX. And after three films spend headlining the sequel trilogy, actress Daisy Ridley is well versed in keeping the secrets of the Star Wars saga — but she’s not above providing a few cryptic teases.

Ridley, who plays Rey in the saga, recently spoke with Entertainment Weekly about The Rise of Skywalker and was asked to provide a single word to tease the movie.

“Do you know what springs to mind?” Ridley replied, “Cyclops.”

The actress previously teased that the trailers have been taking fans off guard because they’re not fully forthcoming about what they can expect when the movie premieres.

“What’s fun what’s been teased so far has confounded the fans. Because when I’m in the desert, is he in the TIE? What’s going on? Am I running away? Am I running toward? In the fight, we’re fighting each other, it’s I think a very satisfying story. Because also leaving [Star Wars: The Last Jedi], I was like, ‘I guess we’ve sort of mined that relationship.’ No no, we’ve mined it some more.”

The film will serve as a conclusion to the saga that began over 40 years ago and spans across nine films, not to mention multiple spinoffs and tie-in projects. But filmmaker J.J. Abrams is aware of the expectations he’s facing, and while it is an intimidating prospect he is still embracing the challenge.

“Endings are the thing that scare me the most,” Abrams said to Entertainment Weekly. “This is about bringing this thing to a close in a way that is emotional and meaningful and also satisfying in terms of actually answering [as many] questions as possible,” he explained. “So if years from now, someone’s watching these movies, all nine of them, they’re watching a story that is as cohesive as possible.”

Fans will get to see how it all turns out when Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker premieres in theaters on Friday, December 20th.