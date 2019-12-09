Disney+ Sorts Star Wars Movies and Shows into Chronological Order in New List

When Disney+ launched in the U.S. last month, it instantly became a must-have service for Star Wars fans. All of the feature films through Rogue One: A Star Wars Story were made available at launch, along with every episode of Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels, and the first season of Star Wars Resistance. There have even been special features added to all of the films to give fans even more to dig in to. With Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hitting theaters in less than two weeks, fans of the iconic franchise are likely trying to watch as much of the series as possible to refresh their memories, and Disney+ is making that even easier.

There has been a Star Wars section on Disney+ since it first arrived, but now a new list featuring all of the Star Wars titles has started appearing on the home page for users. Not only does this list contain every single Star Wars project, but it also orders all of the movies and shows into chronological order, making the watch-through even easier.

If you scroll down on the home page of Disney+ you should see a list titled “Star Wars Movies and Series.” This is exactly what it seems to be, with every movie and show in the correct order.

The list includes, in this order: Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, Star Wars: Attack of the Clones, Star Wars: The Clone Wars (Movie), Star Wars: The Clone Wars (Series), Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, Star Wars Rebels, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Star Wars: A New Hope, Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, Star Wars: The Mandalorian, Star Wars Resistance, Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

The only two major titles missing from the list are Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Solo: A Star Wars Story. Both will be arriving on Disney+ once they are finished with their deals on Netflix. The Last Jedi will be available on Disney+ later this month.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters on December 20th.

