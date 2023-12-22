Doctor Strange 2 Writer Teases Progress on Star Wars Movie With Kevin Feige

✖

Marvel has been keeping writer Michael Waldron busy lately, working on the pivotal Marvel Cinematic Universe projects Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Waldron (who is best known for his work on the animated series Rick and Morty) helped Marvel Studios jump into the wild worlds of the Marvel multiverse, but he's also doing more work under the Disney banner by hopping into the Star Wars franchise to work on the mystery project being done by Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige. In his post-release interview about Doctor Strange 2, Waldron also addressed where things stand with Feige's Star Wars movie:

"We're finally into it in earnest, Waldron told Variety. "I mean, I'm writing away. It's a lot of fun. I'm enjoying having the freedom on that to do something that's not necessarily a sequel or anything. It maybe has a little bit less of a — it just doesn't have a bunch of TV shows and movies that you're servicing on top of it, the way I did with Doctor Strange. So it's nice. It feels like a different exercise."

There's been little to no indication what kind of Star Wars movie Feige and Waldron are working on. Just getting the confirmation that it is a movie was enough of a challenge – there have been no leaks in regards to where it is set in the new franchise timeline, or what the subject matter will be, or which set of characters (new and/or established) Feige and Waldron will play with. This project was first reported back in 2019, and in 2021 Waldron's involvement was confirmed.

The Feige Star Wars film is just one of several mysterious film projects Lucasfilm has underway. Thor: Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi has his own Star Wars film in the works, with similarly little-to-know information about it. A Rogue Squadron movie (based on the popular Rebel X-Wing flight team and game adaptations) was announced with Wonder Woman's Patty Jenkins directing; that plan was interrupted by scheduling conflicts, and it's now unclear what the status is. Rogue Squadron was set for release in 2023.

Like Star Trek, Star Wars seems to have entered a phase where TV is the real fertile soil of the franchise. The Mandalorian is a smash-hit success that has birthed an entire Star Wars TV shared universe. So while we wait on these films, Obi-Wan, Andor, Ahsoka, The Acolyte and other series are actually coming down the pipeline with some exciting content.

Doctor Strange 2 is now in theaters.