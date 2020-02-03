Early Concept Art for Rogue One’s TIE Fighters Revealed

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story was released back in 2016, and despite the fact that all of the main characters perished at the end of the film, a couple of them are expected to live on in a new prequel series from Disney+. Considering the hype for the new show, it’s no surprise some fun content from the film has been popping up on social media. Recently, Ryan Church, who is a Concept Design Supervisor for Lucasfilm, shared some concept art that reveals an early look at the film’s TIE Fighters. The image has since been reshared by many people, including Joonas Suatomo, who took over the role of Chewbacca in recent years.

“Rogue One!! Early concept for an end battle atmospheric Tie Fighter for Director @garethedwardsofficial and Production Designer @doug_chiang,” Church wrote.

“So rad. Kind of interesting concept to have the pods as modular. Pilots being assigned a pod and then the pod is moved to various wing configurations,” @robo6net wrote.

“Huh, now that sounds like something worth exploring… Sounds like something they’d do!!,” Church replied.

“Great design, I always love seeing TIE variants,” @curj_design added.

“Love the different concepts for the tie fighters, my favorite Star Wars ships,” @robertoq.garza replied.

Interestingly, the trailer for Rogue One featured Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones) going up against a TIE Fighter, but the moment was cut from the film.

Recently, Luna admitted it was “hard” knowing his Star Wars role as Cassian Andor in the upcoming spin-off would be short-lived, but the actor is excited to explore the background of his character, and he’s not afraid to get his hands dirty.

“I’m not allowed to talk about it, which is great because I haven’t started. I’m just happy, I’m happy to be part of that universe,” Luna told Variety. “Because I grew up watching those films and having the chance to explore the role in ten hours, or as many hours as we get, it’s gonna be great.”

“It was hard to start a film knowing you were gonna die so fast,” Luna added of the definitive ending for Andor at the close of Rogue One, “but now we can talk about what happened earlier.”

