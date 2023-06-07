Gene Simmons Says Star Wars Creator George Lucas Stole His Nanny (Exclusive)

Gene Simmons is best known as "The Demon" from KISS, one of the most legendary rock bands of all time, but he's also done some other interesting creative things over the years. In addition to starring in films such as Never Too Young to Die, having his own reality show, and voicing himself in a Scooby-Doo special, Simmons also has a cool history with comics. Simmons is bringing a new comic book, Dominatrix, to market with Opus Comics, so ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with the star about the venture. In addition to talking comics, Simmons also shared some wild Hollywood stories, including a surprising anecdote about Star Wars creator George Lucas.

"I'm minding my own business and the phone rings," Simmons began. "'Hello.' 'Hi, Gene?' 'Yeah.' 'It's George.' 'Hi, George. George, who?' He goes, 'George Lucas.' 'George Lucas. Well, how are you?' He goes, 'Oh, I'm really good. Say, listen, I've got two kids and I hear you've got a fantastic nanny who was a former teacher. I said, 'Yes. Oh, she's the finest and we love her because every time there's a lesson about anything she goes, 'Here's the history, here's why.' And the kids are really getting a special thing.' 'Well, listen, I'd like to hire her. Would you let her go?' I go, 'No, I'm not gonna let her go ... go get your own nanny.' ... He said, 'No, no, I need somebody special, and everybody tells me your kids are the most well-behaved and smart and all that. If you let her become my nanny, I'll get her her own 4000 square foot home on two acres, her own property, and she'll be set for life, she'll never have to worry about.' I mean, what are you gonna do? So, George Lucas stole my nanny."

What Is Dominatrix?

Dominatrix is a reimagining of a 2000 title that Simmons published. The new series is written by Holly Interlandi (Cradle of Filth) – and based on a story by creator Gene Simmons – with art by S L Gallant and Maria Keane (fresh off their run on G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero). Issue #1 features a gorgeous cover by Jim Balent (Tarot: Witch of the Black Rose) plus retailer incentive variants by Emilio Laiso and Joseph Michael Linsner.

"It's a huge thrill to reintroduce fans to Dominatrix with this fresh new take," series writer Holly Interlandi said in a statement. "Gene has been so open to working with us and taking his characters and story in a new, yet somewhat familiar, direction. I'm looking forward to seeing what fans make of it all."

You can watch Simmons tell his story about George Lucas at the top of the page.