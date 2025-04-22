Hasbro Celebrates Star Wars Andor: Season 2 With Black Series Figures (Exclusive)

Disney+’s hit Star Wars TV show, Andor, is set to return for its second, and final, season today April 22 at 6pm PT/9pm ET, and it looks like fans are in for another stellar outing. Hasbro wants fans to enjoy the season even more with some exclusive Star Wars: The Black Series action figures. Every Tuesday at 10am PT / 1pm EST starting today and running through May 6th, Hasbro will debut new Black Series figures at Target, and Comicbook.com has your first look at the first wave.

Out of the gate we have the Star Wars: The Black Series Range Trooper figure which is inspired by a Range Trooper in Andor and includes a smart rocket blaster accessory. Hasbro is also re-launching a previously sold out figure, the Star Wars: The Black Series Stormtrooper Jedha Patrol, which originally launched in 2021 and sold out fairly quickly. Read below for more information about each figure, and make sure to check out the huge collection of Star Wars Black Series and TVC figures that Hasbro launched this past weekend for Star Wars Celebration 2025.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES RANGE TROOPER Price: $24.99 | Available – April 23 10AM PT / 1PM ET exclusively at Target: This STAR WARS Hasbro action figure is detailed to look like a Range Trooper from ANDOR. Fans can display this 6-inch figure – including premium design and deco, plus multiple articulation points — in their collections. Comes with one accessory.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES STORMTROOPER JEDHA PATROL Price: $24.99 | Available – April 23 10AM PT / 1PM ET exclusively at Target: “The 6-inch-scale figure is detailed to look like the Stormtrooper Jedha Patrol character from ROGUE ONE: A STAR WARS STORY, featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation. Comes with 1 entertainment-inspired accessory.”



