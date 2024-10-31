Here’s How To Get a Deal On The New LEGO Star Wars Dark Falcon Set

LEGO Star Wars Rebuild The Galaxy Dark Falcon Set

The LEGO Star Wars The Dark Falcon (75389) set inspired by the LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy series launched back in August, giving the iconic starship a fresh look along with a fantastic Darth Jar Jar mashup minifigure. If you haven’t picked it up yet, now would be a fantastic time because you can score a significant discount on it.

At the time of writing, The Dark Falcon set is in-stock at Entertainment Earth, which means you can score a 10% discount on it along with free U.S. super saver shipping via this Comicbook-exclusive link (brings the price down to $161.99 from $179.99). The discount will automatically be applied at checkout (just make sure to Select Super saver shipping), and every in-stock LEGO item that they carry is eligible. Just keep in mind that EE is offering a separate sale through Halloween that takes $25 off orders of $200 or more and $50 off orders of $300 or more. Those deals would offer a more significant discount.

Additional details about the set can be found below, and make sure to check out the LEGO lineup for November 2024 while you’re at it. The new sets and promotions launch tonight.

The Dark Falcon (75389 / 1579 pieces): See at Entertainment Earth: “This LEGO Star Wars brick-built starship toy has flip-up panels for easy access to the detailed interior, including Darth Jar Jar’s throne, the command center, hyperdrive, entertainment area and jail cell. Spring-loaded shooters, rotating cannons and a removable gunner post add to the action-play possibilities. Minfigures include Darth Jar Jar, Bounty Hunter C-3PO, Darth Dev, Darth Rey, Beach Luke and Jedi Vader, plus accessories including lightsabers and a blue milk carton.” You can check out our review of this set right here.

What is LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy About?

“In LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy, the entire Star Wars Galaxy gets completely mixed up when an ordinary nerf-herder, Sig Greebling (Gaten Matarazzo), unearths a powerful artifact from a hidden Jedi temple. He finds himself thrust into adventure in a new, wondrously wild, and twisted version of the galaxy where good guys are bad, bad guys are good, and the fate of all depends on Sig becoming the hero who can put all the pieces back together.”

“It’s hard to believe that it’s been 25 years since the ground-breaking collaboration between Lucasfilm and The LEGO Group began,” executive producer James Waugh shared in a statement. “In that time, LEGO Star Wars has given our fans the unique power to unlock their imaginations and play with the galaxy’s elements in any way they can conceive… and build. It’s with that playful spirit in mind that we set out to ‘Rebuild the Galaxy’ like never before. Tapping into the comedic genius of Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit, two of the most talented comedy writers I’ve had the fortune of working with, we’ve mixed and matched LEGO sets to snap together Imperial X-fighters, Rebel TIE-wings, and yes, even Darth Jar Jar. This four-piece special is a celebration of all things Star Wars, LEGO, and the incredible explorations that can only happen when these two amazing brands come together.”

LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy is streaming on Disney+ now.