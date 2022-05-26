Here's How to Get Star Wars Celebration 2022 Funko Pop Exclusives

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

After a long hiatus, Star Wars Celebration 2022 is back! However, Funko fans don't need to make a trip to Anaheim in order to get in on the exclusive Star Wars Pop figures that will arrive at the event. Shared Exclusive Star Wars Celebration Funko Pops will be available to pre-order at their respective retailers starting tomorrow, May 27th. Everything you need to know about getting your hands on them can be found right here.

Note that all of the Star Wars Celebration exclusives sold through Funko.com and shared retail partners will have the 2022 Galactic Convention Exclusive sticker, so there's no need to try and fight the crowds and the queue on the Funko website in order to reserve shared exclusive Pops.

Pre-orders for Funko Star Wars Celebration 2022 Pop figures will begin tomorrow, May 27th at 6am PST / 9am EST, and we expect shared retailers to go live around that time (though there might be delays). Below you'll find all of the new Star Wars Celebration 2022 Pop figure releases. Direct pre-order links will be added when they become available, so stay tuned to this post for updates.

Pop! Vinyl: 5pk – Darth Vader, Stormtrooper, Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, Chewbacca – Amazon Exclusive

Pop! Ride Lando Calrissian In The Millennium Falcon – Amazon Exclusive

Pop! Star Wars: Concept Series – Darth Vader – shopDisney Exclusive

Pop! Star Wars: Concept Series 2pk – R2-D2, C-3PO – shopDisney Exclusive

Pop! Vinyl: Darth Vader – Funko Exclusive

Pop! Vinyl: Stormtrooper – GameStop Exclusive

Pop! Vinyl: Luke Skywalker – BoxLunch Exclusive

Pop! Vinyl: Princess Leia – FYE Exclusive

Pop! Vinyl: Chewbacca – Target Exclusive

Pop! Vinyl: Mandalorian Grogo (Diamond Collection) – ReedPop Exclusive

Vinyl Soda: Luke Skywalker (with Chase) – Funko Exclusive

Vinyl Soda: Boba Fett (with Chase) – Funko Exclusive

Pop! & Loungefly Bag Bundle: R2-D2 (Diamond Collection) – Funko Exclusive

Note that Loungefly will also launch a range of Star Wars Celebration exclusive bags and accessories. A list of these items are as follows: