Here's How to Get Star Wars Celebration 2022 Funko Pop Exclusives
After a long hiatus, Star Wars Celebration 2022 is back! However, Funko fans don't need to make a trip to Anaheim in order to get in on the exclusive Star Wars Pop figures that will arrive at the event. Shared Exclusive Star Wars Celebration Funko Pops will be available to pre-order at their respective retailers starting tomorrow, May 27th. Everything you need to know about getting your hands on them can be found right here.
Note that all of the Star Wars Celebration exclusives sold through Funko.com and shared retail partners will have the 2022 Galactic Convention Exclusive sticker, so there's no need to try and fight the crowds and the queue on the Funko website in order to reserve shared exclusive Pops.
Pre-orders for Funko Star Wars Celebration 2022 Pop figures will begin tomorrow, May 27th at 6am PST / 9am EST, and we expect shared retailers to go live around that time (though there might be delays). Below you'll find all of the new Star Wars Celebration 2022 Pop figure releases. Direct pre-order links will be added when they become available, so stay tuned to this post for updates.
- Pop! Vinyl: 5pk – Darth Vader, Stormtrooper, Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, Chewbacca – Amazon Exclusive
- Pop! Ride Lando Calrissian In The Millennium Falcon – Amazon Exclusive
- Pop! Star Wars: Concept Series – Darth Vader – shopDisney Exclusive
- Pop! Star Wars: Concept Series 2pk – R2-D2, C-3PO – shopDisney Exclusive
- Pop! Vinyl: Darth Vader – Funko Exclusive
- Pop! Vinyl: Stormtrooper – GameStop Exclusive
- Pop! Vinyl: Luke Skywalker – BoxLunch Exclusive
- Pop! Vinyl: Princess Leia – FYE Exclusive
- Pop! Vinyl: Chewbacca – Target Exclusive
- Pop! Vinyl: Mandalorian Grogo (Diamond Collection) – ReedPop Exclusive
- Vinyl Soda: Luke Skywalker (with Chase) – Funko Exclusive
- Vinyl Soda: Boba Fett (with Chase) – Funko Exclusive
- Pop! & Loungefly Bag Bundle: R2-D2 (Diamond Collection) – Funko Exclusive
Note that Loungefly will also launch a range of Star Wars Celebration exclusive bags and accessories. A list of these items are as follows:
- Bad Batch Wrecker Zip Around Wallet
- Bad Batch Wrecker Cosplay Mini Backpack
- Bad Batch Hunter Zip Around Wallet
- Bad Batch Hunter Cosplay Mini Backpack
- R2-D2 Variants Blind Box Pins
- Droids SWC Exclusive 3" Collector Box Pin
- R2-D2 Cross Body Bag
- C-3PO Zip Around Wallet
- C-3PO Mini Backpack