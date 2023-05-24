Limited Edition Star Wars Yoda Fountain Replica Statue Is 41% Off

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Many Star Wars fans make a pilgrimage to the Letterman Digital Arts Center in San Francisco's Presidio to snap a selfie in front of the iconic bronze Yoda fountain. You can be one of only 1138 fans to enjoy the fountain at home thanks to the limited edition replica statue that Kotobukiya produced to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Lucasfilm. At the time of writing, it's a cheaper than planning a trip thanks to a sale here at Zavvi that drops the price of the statue to $159.99. That's 41% off the standard MSRP of $270.

"Engineered in cold-cast porcelain this release expertly reproduces the original sculpt in a non-scale format perfect for a desktop or display shelf. Each collectible will be hand painted with a series of finishes to exacting specifications to recreate the original appearance of the fountain. Each statue will come with a unique serial number and a certificate of authenticity."

"Limited to only 1138 pieces worldwide, this will be a strict, one-time production. Once manufacturing completes our factory molds will be broken ensuring this sculpt is never re-entered into production."

If the Yoda fountain statue sells out at Zavvi, note that Sideshow is currently running a daily deal that prices the statue at $189, though you'll have to roll the dice on a waitlist. You can check out more deals on toys and collectibles here at Zavvi.