The Mandalorian Season 3 Spoilers Possibly Revealed in Epic Battle Scene

It seems like the action is really going to heat up in the third season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian. Not that the first two seasons of the celebrated series haven’t had some incredible action scenes, but some potential new spoilers regarding Season 3 tease a battle on a scale we haven’t yet seen on The Mandalorian to this point. We could finally be witnessing the once storied people of Mandalore rise once again.

The Mandalorian Season 3 is currently in production and Making Star Wars recently revealed a little tidbit about a massive scene that is currently being prepped. According to the outlet, Disney+ is currently looking for actors and cosplayers to fill 75 different suits of armor — Mandalorian armor, to be exact. The 75 suits will all be unique in their own ways, with slight variations on the classic Mandalorian armor, giving them each a distinct feel. We’re about to see a massive horde of Mandalorians on-screen at the same time.

Season 2 of The Mandalorian shows Din Djarin linking up with Bo-Katan Kryze, the rightful heir to the throne of Mandalore. Their stories are deeply connected at the end of the season and, with Grogu going off to train with Luke Skywalker, Din is set up to join Bo-Katan on her quest to retake her homeland.

Making Star Wars indicated that the legend of Din Djarin is growing throughout the entire galaxy, causing displaced Mandalorians to take notice. At one point in the season, Din will put out a call for help across the galaxy, and it will be answered by hordes of Mandalorian warriors. The outlet says there will be “more Mandaorians than you could have ever imagined.” This could easily be the fight to take back the throne of Mandalore, or at the very least setting up that eventual battle.

While the first two seasons of the Disney+ series were largely about just one Mandalorian, Season 3 seems to be diving heavily into the lore of the entire people. Bo-Katan looks to be a major character this time around, with the whole show leaning heavily into the mythos of Mandalore. This kind of exploration of the planet and people is something that Star Wars fans have been asking for for quite a while now, especially in a live-action format.

Are you excited to see what The Mandalorian has in store for Season 3? Do you think we’ll see a reuniting of Mandalore? Let us know in the comments!