Watch The Mandalorian Star Giancarlo Esposito Dominate an IRL Darksaber Duel

The evil Moff Gideon hopped into action this weekend at Fan Expo Boston. Giancarlo Esposito, who plays Gideon on Star Wars: The Mandalorian, appeared on a panel for the Boston-based convention over the weekend, speaking to fans and answering their questions. Additionally, Esposito got an opportunity to show off some of his skills with a Darksaber, Gideon's weapon of choice in The Mandalorian. The actor was asked to participate in a duel in front of the crowd and he didn't disappoint.

Even if you weren't at Fan Expo Boston, you've got the chance to check out Esposito's Darksaber duel. ComicBook.com was in attendance and captured a video of Esposito in action. You can take a look below!

Esposito's Moff Gideon was last seen at the very end of The Mandalorian Season 2, when he was taken captive by Din Djarin and Bo-Katan Kryze. He surrendered the Darksaber to Din after being captured, knowing it would cause problems for his relationship with Bo-Katan.

Earlier this year, Esposito spoke to ET Online and said that there's a chance fans will get to see him gain his freedom, somehow, when The Mandalorian returns for its third season.

"Yes, it's assumed he is behind bars. I think we could have an opportunity to see him escape those chains that bind him," Esposito explained. "We want to see a guy who is a mastermind who has an idea for the future that no one else has. And so, we want to know what that is and we want to know if that's good or bad."

"I keep holding onto this idea that he really wants to save this galaxy," the actor continued, offering some sympathy to the character that he plays on-screen. "Of course, everyone does. But everyone assumes he just wants to control it. So, let's find out if that's true or not."

