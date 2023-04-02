Marvel Star Tenoch Huerta Wants to Be in Star Wars

Last year's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever saw the Marvel Cinematic Universe debut of Tenoch Huerta as Namor, but it turns out Huerta has more than Marvel domination on his mind. The actor is interested in taking on another iconic franchise should the opportunity arise: Star Wars. ComicBook.com was in the audience during the actor's appearance at C2E2 this weekend when Huerta was asked by a fan during a panel if he had any "dream projects" that he's interested in and the Namor actor has two — including the galaxy far far away.

"I have two," Huerta said. "I want to create a trilogy about the Mesoamerican culture and Star Wars."

Huerta didn't specify if there was a particular Star Wars project or character he was interested in, but fan reaction to the idea was very positive. As for what's next for Namor in terms of the MCU, Jeff Loveness, writer for Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, has previously teased that the character will appear in the film, though nothing official has been indicated by Marvel.

What is next for Namor?

While there hasn't been anything announced at this point, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige has said that there's plenty of story to explore with the character — and he knows fans want it.

"You know, people who read comics know that there's 80 years of stories with Namor that we can tap into," Feige said. "So, where and when, we'll keep to ourselves for now. But we think that this is an incredibly iconic character that's being introduced. Probably to most people, most movie-goers for the first time. And we expect them to want to see more."

Whatever's next, Namor will recover from a very specific injury.

When we do finally see Namor again, there's at least one thing we know for sure about the character: he will recover from the injuries his ankle wings sustained during his Wakanda Forever fight with Shuri.

"With Namor, when it came to fighting styles, I pulled from not only sort of cultural aspects like Lucha Libre...but also I pulled from Asian cultures," stunt coordinator Aaron Toney shared previously. "I pulled from a style called Baji, and Baji is a style that focuses on grounding your body while delivering shoulder strikes, elbow strikes. So, you're going to see Namor do things that are unorthodox but are effective because he is the person he is." He continued, "It was fun to play around with the wings, you know, special, sort of like, quick attacks. Or him boosting. But also, they said, can we rip the wings off? They grow back, he'll be fine, but it gives you an opportunity to humanize this God-like character and make him come to her. And so that's playing to Shuri being smart."

