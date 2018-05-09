Mark Hamill Reveals SPOILER Is In ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’

Star Wars icon Mark Hamill let slip a familiar face will cameo in Solo: A Star Wars Story.

Speaking with the Cape Up with Jonathan Capehart podcast, Hamill revealed Anthony Daniels, best known for his role as golden protocol droid C-3PO, will cameo in the soon-to-be-released young Han Solo standalone.

“What does C-3PO have to do to earn his freedom?” podcast host Jonathan Capehart asks. “Is he just stuck working for the Skywalker family forever?”

“[Anthony] Daniels was so happy, ’cause he’s in every single Star Wars movie,” Hamill says with a laugh.

“Every single one. All the prequels, he’s in Rogue One, he’s in Solo… Whoops! I hope that’s not — erm… but anyway, he’s in every single Star Wars movie. That’s not such a reveal — all Star Wars fans expect him to be in every movie.”

C-3PO and companion R2-D2 have the distinct honor of being the only characters to appear in every Star Wars movie. The droids made a brief cameo appearance in Rogue One, the first Star Wars standalone that was an offshoot from the episodic saga mostly focused on the story of the Skywalker clan.

Hamill specifically names Daniels — not his character Threepio — as appearing in the movie, making it possible Daniels could show up in another form other than his long-running gold-plated droid.

Director Ron Howard confirmed another series favorite, Warwick Davis, who played Wicket the Ewok in 1983’s Return of the Jedi, will cameo in the movie. The actor played other roles in the saga’s most recent installments, appearing as Wollivan in The Force Awakens and again as Wodibin in The Last Jedi.

Also appearing in a minor role in the film will be Iron Man and The Lion King director Jon Favreau, who lends his voice to to monkey-like alien Rio Durant. Favreau was recently announced to write and executive produce an upcoming live-action Star Wars series for Disney’s upcoming streaming service.

Solo is on track to be another hit for Disney-owned Lucasfilm: the prequel starring a younger Han Solo (Alden Ehrenreich), Chewbacca (Joonas Suotamo) and Lando Calrissian (Donald Glover) is outpacing Marvel Studios’ Black Panther in advanced ticket sales.

Industry experts peg the blockbuster-to-be at opening between $165 million and $175 million over the course of the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

Solo: A Star Wars Story opens May 25.