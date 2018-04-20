Han Meets Chewbacca in New ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ TV Spot

Lucasfilm has released a brand new TV spot for Solo: A Star Wars Story, which features bits and pieces of new footage.

The main takeaway from this promo are the new sequences between Han Solo (Alden Ehrenreich) and Chewbacca (Joonas Suotamo), whose relationship appears to be in its infancy. One bit shows Han asking for the Wookiee’s name, while other scenes show Han teasing Chewie for his thinking that everything is “a bad idea”, and Han showing Chewbacca his hand while playing a card game.

This iconic relationship between the two characters is set to be explored quite a bit in Solo, with screenwriter Lawrence Kasdan referring to the film as a “bromance.”

“To me, this is a love story between Han and Chewie,” Kasdan said earlier this year. “Their relationship has always been my favorite part of the saga, and the fact that only Han understands what Chewie is saying, I find a very funny possibility for comedy.”

Kasdan teased that the duo might even experience a classic staple of the rom-com genre: the “meet cute.”

“Wookiees have so many positive qualities,” Kasdan said. “But what they don’t do is make it easy for you to get in.”

“Well, I think with anyone you meet in these tough worlds, trust doesn’t come easily, and both of them are very strong willed,” Ehrenreich added.

But even then, the new pair might not always see eye-to-eye, something that Ehrenreich teased earlier this week.

“Chewie’s about 190 years old, so he’s not exactly young in Wookiee terms,” Ehrenreich explained. “They both have very strong personalities so they butt heads a little bit.”

Outside of the Han/Chewie dynamic, the promo shows bits and pieces of newer footage — a brief shot of the two “fighting droids” together, as well as more bits and pieces of the sabacc game between Han and Lando Calrissian (Donald Glover).

“I will say that their relationship is many different things. As it is when you see them in the originals,” Ehrenreich said of Han and Lando’s relationship, adding that “I think they have very different styles.”

Solo: A Star Wars Story premieres May 25th.