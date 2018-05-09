New ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Promo Breaks Down the Crew

The upcoming Star Wars movie will see Han Solo joining a crew of criminals, and the latest TV spot gives the rundown of the key players.

In the new promo for Solo: A Star Wars Story, fans get to see all of the major characters and their roles in the heist scheme. Check it out in the video player above!

Videos by ComicBook.com

The clip breaks introduces viewers to the leader (Woody Harrelson as Tobias Beckett), the brains (Emilia Clarke as Qi’Ra), the muscle (Joonas Soutamo as Chewbacca), the smuggler (Donald Glover as Lando Calrissian), and the outlaw (Alden Ehrenreich as Han Solo).

It seems like the latest promos are leaning heavily into the heist aspect of the movie, with a strong sense of ’70s-era cinema sensibilities. Director Ron Howard spoke about those tones during a conversation on The Star Wars Show.

“Larry and Jon Kasdan wrote this fantastic script and using the Han Solo character it sort of pushed things into an adventurous direction,” Howard said. “It’s kinda almost got a little ’70s feel. That rebelliousness, that recklessness, and so that’s informed a lot of the action and informed the way scenes are staged, the way the action’s cut, the way it’s shot, and I think you feel that in the trailer as well.”

Howard added “the trailer’s a really good reflection of the movie,” and that it is “one of those circumstances where proudly I can say it suggests a lot of feelings and ideas and possibilities of ways that the movie can really entertain the audience.”

News of actor Ehrenreich’s multi-picture deal with Lucasfilm might set off some alarm bells that sequels are already being planned. And while the character and timeline lends itself to a possible new franchise in the Star Wars galaxy, Howard doesn’t want people to get ahead of themselves in their expectations for more movies.

“I think the fans are going to define all of that,” Howard said to Fandango. “I mean I think that Lucasfilm and Disney in casting actors, and particularly younger actors, want to see what happens and build upon that. Certainly, they want the commitment from the young actors, but there are no concrete plans. I think there’s been a lot of creative energy and now marketing energy going behind this movie.”

Solo: A Star Wars Story premieres in theaters May 25th.

Are you ready to see the adventures of young Han Solo? Let us know what you think in the comments!