Hawkeye Lands A Quiet Place Cinematographer

✖

We've learned some exciting production news today about upcoming Marvel projects including who will edit Thor: Love and Thunder and who will serve as the Director of Photography for Disney+'s Ms. Marvel series. The news updates came today from DiscussingFilm, and Ms. Marvel was not the only Disney+ production on their list of updates. The Hawkeye series that is set to see the return of Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton also found its cinematographer. According to the report, Eric Steelberg was hired for the role.

Steelberg has some impressive film credits under his belt, including Juno, 500 Days of Summer, Up in the Air, Yong Adult, and Dolemite Is My Name. He also did additional filming for John Krasinski's A Quiet Place. We're especially excited to see Steelberg's next project, Ghostbusters: Afterlife. The Hawkeye series won't be the cinematographer's first foray into television. He's also shot episodes of Eastbound & Down, The Good Doctor, Billions, and more.

Pre-production on the Hawkeye series has been taking place for quite some time and principal photography is expected to begin filming very soon in Georgia. In fact, the show will reportedly film on the sound stages available at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta.

At the beginning of March, Renner confirmed that he had begun working on the upcoming Disney+ series, Hawkeye, despite all of the issues that have reportedly gone on behind-the-scenes. The actor seemed to be preparing for production, which means it's unlikely filming actually started before everything was shut down due to COVID-19. However, there have been rumors that Hailee Steinfeld (Bumblebee, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse) was cast as Kate Bishop, but the actor has yet to confirm.

2020 now officially marks the first year since 2009 that the Marvel Cinematic Universe will have not released a new movie. Marvel's current updated release schedule sees Black Widow dropping in theaters on May 7, 2021. It is followed by Eternals on November 5, 2021, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on July 9, 2021, Spider-Man: Homecoming 3 on November 5, 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on February 11, 2022, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on March 25, 2022, and Captain Marvel 2 on July 8, 2022. Disney+ recently pushed The Falcon and The Winter Soldier to 2021 but promised WandaVision would be arriving on the streaming service in 2020.

Hawkeye has yet to set a release date.