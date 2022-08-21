Star Wars: Ahsoka Star Auditioned Using a Top Gun Scene

There are many exciting Star Wars projects in the works, including Star Wars: Ahsoka, which will see Rosario Dawson reprising the role of the beloved Star Wars: The Clone Wars character she first brought to life in live-action in Star Wars: The Mandalorian. Star Wars Celebration took place back in May and included the confirmation that multiple Star Wars Rebels characters would be appearing in Ahsoka, including Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren. During a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Bordizzo talked about auditioning for the franchise and revealed she got the role by reading a Top Gun scene.

"I remember it was a very, very coded thing that didn't give you any information," Bordizzo explained. "I had a scene from Top Gun to audition with, and I played this male pilot. And then there was another scene. I can't remember what it was from, but it obviously wasn't a scene from the show. So I just knew it was a very elusive Jon Favreau-related project, and at this point, like most actors, for my own mental health, I sent off the tape and didn't think about it again. I've been through absolute circuses with casting where it's like four callbacks, two director zooms, and then it's just complete silence. You never hear from anyone again. So I sent off the tape, didn't hear anything for a few weeks, and thought, 'Yep, that's another one.'"

"And it was with [casting director] Sarah Finn, so I assumed it was something to do with Marvel because she usually does Marvel. But lo and behold, I was on set working with Jamie and I got like 16 missed calls from my team. I was like, 'Oh God, what's happened?' So I called them and they were like, "We are just as flabbergasted as you are probably about to be, because this has come out of left field. You have an offer," Bordizzo continued. "And then they were like, 'Tell us, do you like the Mandalorian?' And I was like, 'Yeah, why?' [Laughs.] Months later, when I met with Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau, Jon explained his thoughts behind casting and how, as an actor himself, he understands the stress of casting. We're often asked to jump through hoops when the creative people behind the project probably already know whether or not they really want you for the role. So he just tried to make it as seamless as possible, and I was shocked to say the least."

Here's what Bordizzo said about joining the Star Wars family during Star Wars Celebration:

"I feel like I've just been adopted into a new family," Liu said on the panel. "I feel that way about everyone I work with but also the fans. It's just the most welcoming, creative... I have never experienced anything like this. Set is going really well. I can't say a thing. I know how much Sabine means to a lot of people in this room. In watching Rebels, she's come to mean a hell of a lot to me and I know how much she means to Dave so I think you guys are gonna be really excited about the journey she's about to have."

Ahsoka is set to debut on Disney+ in 2023.