Star Wars: Baby Jabba Concept Art Goes Viral

Baby Yoda is all the rage in pop culture circles. Since his debut in Disney+’s The Mandalorian, the character has become central to the fabric that holds the internet together, pop culture’s go-to buddy for all things meme. But just imagine if there was another Star Wars character even more adorable than Baby Yoda. The very notion seems preposterous, right?

Well, Leonardo Viti has shown us it’s possible, thanks to some new viral art featuring a Baby Jabba the Hutt. Viti’s Baby Jabba first hit the internet in late November and eventually, it reached Reddit. That’s where X-Men: Apocalypse alum Olivia Munn saw it and instantly had to share it on her social platforms, taking to Instagram Sunday night to oogle over the adorable little guy.

Rather than going super screen-accurate, much like another attempt at a Baby Jabba from a different concept artist, Viti’s (@leovitiart on Instagram) take on the character took a more rounded approach to the space slug. Full of slobber, Viti’s work shows Baby Jabba as the world’s cutest little chonker, something that’d absolutely start a Twitter war should the character ever make the leap to live-action. Check him out in the epic video below.

Since this is just a piece of epic fan art, there’s no indication Lucasfilm is thinking of adding another “baby” character in subsequent seasons of The Mandalorian. Even if they were, fans likely wouldn’t find something of that nature out until the show debuted, something series creator Jon Favreau applauded Disney for.

“I have to thank Disney and Lucasfilm, because the way the cat usually gets out of the bag with that stuff is merchandising and toy catalogs and things like that,” Favreau previously explained. “So they really back us up. We really wanted to have it be that you had to watch it yourself, so that every time you watch the show, there are new twists and secrets that come out. That requires a lot of restraint from the people who are footing the bill, saying they’re gonna hold back on certain things so that the public doesn’t know ahead of time. Part of that was holding back on some of the merchandise and holding back on some of the characters.”

The entire first season of The Mandalorian is now streaming on Disney+.

What other Star Wars characters would you like to see “babyfied?” Think it over and let us know your thoughts in the comments below!