Star Wars Boba Fett Diorama Statue Is a Disney Exclusive

Diamond Select Toys and ShopDisney have launched a diorama statue inspired by Star Wars: The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett series on Disney+ that represents Boba Fett's first foray into the Star Wars Gallery Line. Pre-orders are live here at shopDisney for $49.99 with a release date set for July.

The 10-inch sculpture features Boba Fett in action with his blaster rifle and new black outfit. It features a detailed sculpting and paint application and comes packaged in a full-color window box for display.

The Boba Fett statue follows the Doctor Strange Gallery Diorama that was released earlier this month. It measures 12-inches tall and features the Sorcerer Supreme as he appears in classic Marvel Comics. Pre-orders are live here at ShopDisney for $49.99.

While you're at it, make sure to check out the huge wave of Black Series and Vintage Collection figures that Hasbro released for this past Star Wars day aka May the 4th. The lineup includes action figures and roleplay gear based on the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series which begins streaming on Disney+ May 27th. A synopsis for the show reads:

"Ewan McGregor returns in the iconic role of Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi for a special event series on Disney+. Officially titled Obi-Wan Kenobi, the series begins 10 years after the dramatic events of "Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith" where he faced his greatest defeat, the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker turned evil Sith Lord Darth Vader. The series is directed by Deborah Chow, who helmed memorable episodes of "The Mandalorian," Season 1, and features the return of Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader."