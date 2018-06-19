‘Star Wars’ Spin-Off ‘Boba Fett’ Reportedly Won’t Start Filming Before 2020

Reports surfaced last month that Logan writer/director James Mangold was developing a Boba Fett standalone film, instantly igniting excitement across the internet. With Lucasfilm yet to confirm this information officially, audiences will likely have to wait a few more years before production begins on the reported project.

Lucasfilm has a variety of projects in the works in different stages of development. The only confirmed films on the horizon are Episode IX, a trilogy of films from The Last Jedi writer/director Rian Johnson, and a series of films from Game of Thrones co-creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss.

James Mangold’s next project is Ford v. Ferrari, which will likely shoot this summer. As Omega Underground points out, this would likely mean Mangold won’t get to work on that film until 2019, likely preventing the spinoff from starting production until 2020.

In addition to the reported Boba Fett film, there are a handful of other rumored productions in various stages of development. The initial report that confirmed the Boba Fett plans also noted that an Obi-Wan film was being developed, yet no filmmakers or talent were discussed.

Earlier this month, Ewan McGregor was announced to star in Doctor Sleep, the sequel to Stephen King’s The Shining, which would likely prevent the actor from reprising his role as the Jedi Master in the near future.

As far as speculation is concerned, a film focusing on Yoda has been rumored for years, while Donald Glover’s Lando Calrissian became a breakout performance for the character in Solo: A Star Wars Story, causing speculation he could also get his own spinoff. Fans are also still waiting to discover if we could get another Solo film, as Alden Ehrenreich confirmed he has signed on for two more films, in some capacity. Unfortunately, the film’s lackluster reception might have hindered that series’ future.

Of all the announced projects, the one likely to move forward first is Rian Johnson’s trilogy, the first film of which he is writing and directing. Now that the filmmaker has wrapped up The Last Jedi, he can focus on developing the series. Johnson’s producing partner, Ram Bergman, teased how long fans will have to wait for the features.

“It’s a completely new trilogy that writer-director Rian Johnson, my partner, is going to create,” Bergman confirmed with From the Grapevine. “It’s all new characters. Everything is new.”

As far as when to expect the films, Bergman was relatively vague.

“I can’t tell you because we don’t know yet,” Bergman admitted. “Maybe in two years; it’s just in the early stages.”

Stay tuned for details about the future of the Star Wars saga.

Solo: A Star Wars Story is in theaters now while Episode IX hits theaters on December 20, 2019.

