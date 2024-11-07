Star Wars Boba Fett Prototype Helmet Black Friday 2024 Deal Is On

Hasbro first launched the Star Wars The Black Series Boba Fett Prototype Armor electronic helmet back in 2020, and it has gone in and out of stock in the years since. In fact, it’s been priced as high as $300 via sellers on eBay. However, you can add it to your collection today at a discount thanks to Entertainment Earth, who have it for only $65.69 with free U.S. shipping via our Comicbook exclusive link. As an in-stock product, it will apply an additional 10% on the $72.99 sale price at checkout. That’s roughly 34% the standard $100 price that Amazon is selling the helmet for.

The Black Series Star Wars helmet is part of an early Black Friday sale that’s happening here at Entertainment Earth. It includes discounts as high as 30% on collectibles, with new items added daily. At the time of writing, the sale also includes the Marvel Legends Avengers Endgame Iron Man Helmet priced at $80.99 after the Black Friday deal and our automatic 10% discount. All of the eligible Star Wars collectibles in the sale can be found here.

Star Wars The Black Series Boba Fett Prototype Armor electronic helmet

The Star Wars The Black Series Boba Fett Prototype Armor Electronic helmet is a 1:1 scale wearable helmet is based on the 1978 “Supertrooper” design from Joe Johnston, which was an early prototype for the Boba Fett armor in Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back. Features of the helmet include a flip-down rangefinder with flashing LED lights and an illuminated heads-up display (HUD).

