Star Wars Boba Fett Urban Aztec Bust Blends Mayan and Mandalorian

Busts can be boring, but that's certainly not the case with this Boba Fett bust from artist Jessie Hernandez. It blends "Mayan and Mandalorian influences into badass bounty hunter". It reminds us of the samurai Star Wars figures from Tamashii Nations, only with a more unique spin.

The Boba Fett bust is small at 8" tall, but it's a work of art that will definitely be a conversation piece in your collection. Pre-orders are live here at Sideshow Collectibles for $165. It's a limited edition, so reserve one while you can. Look for it on your doorstep in early 2022.

Jessie Hernandez (@UrbanAztec) had the following to say about his inspiration for the piece:

"The first toys I collected as a kid were Star Wars figures. It's such an honor to come full circle and create my first official Star Wars piece. Honoring the culture in my own style, on the most feared Bounty hunter in the galaxy."

"Jesse Hernandez (@UrbanAztec) is a visual artist born and raised in the San Francisco Bay area, most widely recognized for his street art murals, vinyl toys, and diverse Illustration work. His style is known as Urban Aztec, a combination of graffiti and ancient indigenous culture. Hernandez’s artwork has been featured by Warner Bros., the San Jose Sharks, the Oakland Museum, Rockstar energy drink, Rolling Stone magazine, Fandango, Juxtapoz, Gears of War 4, X-Box, Playstation, Run the Jewels, Oakland Athletics, and the Cosmopolitan Las Vegas. Hernandez has shown art in galleries and museums around the world. He has also painted murals in Oakland, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Mexico City and Amsterdam."

