Star Wars: Mark Hamill Honors “Our Princess” Carrie Fisher on Anniversary of Her Death

Star Wars icon Carrie Fisher passed away back in 2016 and, while she may be gone, she is long from being forgotten, with co-star Mark Hamill taking to Twitter to honor the anniversary of her passing with a tribute from Star Wars: The Last Jedi. The Rian Johnson-directed film marked the last Star Wars production that Fisher took part in, though passed away before its release, with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker utilizing unseen footage of Fisher from Star Wars: The Force Awakens to offer a sendoff for the character, in addition to her daughter Billie Lourd filming scenes as a stand-in for a younger Leia.

Hamill simply shared a screenshot from the closing credits of The Last Jedi, which reads, “In Loving Memory of our Princess, Carrie Fisher.”

https://twitter.com/HamillHimself/status/1475513185813680128

Not only was The Last Jedi Fisher’s last film, it also marked the last time Hamill shared the screen with his on-screen sister, which also happened to be the first time the pair had reprised their roles of the Skywalker twins in a scene together since 1983’s Star Wars: Return of the Jedi.

Lourd also took to social media to share a tribute to the late Fisher, detailing the process of grieving such an important figure in her life.

“People always ask me what stage of grief I’m in. And my answer is never simple,” Lourd captioned a photo of herself with her mom. “I’m in a different stage of grief in each moment of every day. My grief is a multi-course meal with many complicated ingredients. An amuse-bouche of bargaining followed by an anger appetizer with a side of depression, acceptance for the entree, and of course a little denial for dessert. And that’s how grief should be — all things all at once — actually there is no ‘should’ in grief — grief just is whatever it is for you and that is how it ‘should be.’ P.S. for anyone wondering why I’m posting this on the 26th it’s the 27th here down unda (aka Tomorrowland) so what better thing to post for my Momby’s Australian death anniversary (4 words I never thought I’d be putting next to each other?!?) than this picture of her and I with a koala!? Sending my love to anyone out there who needs it.”

