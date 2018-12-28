‘Star Wars’ Pays Tribute to Carrie Fisher With Remembrance Video

Star Wars icon Carrie Fisher passed away two years ago, leaving a hole in the community that could never be filled. In honor of the actress’ accomplishment, the official UK Star Wars account shared a video tribute of some of Leia Organa’s most memorable moments.

Two years missed. Our princess and general, Carrie Fisher. pic.twitter.com/fCGmhhlNTP — Star Wars UK (@StarWarsUK) December 27, 2018

It’s difficult to overstate how big of an impact Fisher has had not just on the world of science fiction, but in the movie industry as a whole. Following her massive successes of the original Star Wars trilogy of films, Fisher flexed her writing muscles later in her career, demonstrating she was just as unique of a voice behind the camera as in front of it.

After her tenure as Leia Organa ended after Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, Fisher was quite candid about her struggles not only with substance abuse, but also with mental illness. In that regard, many of her fans were more inspired by her as a person than the character she played in films.

Fans were elated to learn that Fisher would be returning to the galaxy far, far away for Star Wars: The Force Awakens alongside her original co-stars Mark Hamill and Harrison Ford. While we were denied a scene in which the iconic trio graced the screen all at once, seeing Leia’s reunion with Han Solo and the knowledge that they had a child together teased at all-new chapters in Leia’s life, confirming just how high she climbed as a military tactician.

Following news of Fisher’s passing, fans were not only heartbroken for her family and friends, but also forlorn that she would never have the chance to grace the world with her talents in not only the Star Wars films, but in any of her many other careers.

With Star Wars: The Last Jedi giving Leia an open-ended fate, fans were curious about how Fisher’s absence would be addressed in Star Wars: Episode IX. When Lucasfilm announced that shooting had begun on the conclusion of the Star Wars trilogy, they also revealed that unseen footage of the actress would be manipulated to allow her to appear in the upcoming film.

“We desperately loved Carrie Fisher,” Episode IX director J.J. Abrams shared in a statement. “Finding a truly satisfying conclusion to the Skywalker saga without her eluded us. We were never going to recast, or use a CG character. With the support and blessing from her daughter, Billie, we have found a way to honor Carrie’s legacy and role as Leia in Episode IX by using unseen footage we shot together in Episode VII.”

Star Wars: Episode IX is slated to hit theaters in December of 2019.

Do you have a favorite memory of Carrie Fisher? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!