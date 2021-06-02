Star Wars Brings Back Some Major Villains For War of the Bounty Hunters

✖

Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters has officially kicked off, and the major Star Wars crossover event did not disappoint. Even though this "War of the Bounty Hunters" crossover is set in the time period between Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, the first issue of War of the Bounty Hunters still manage to surprise with its twists. The event hinges on the game-changing moment where we learn that Boba Fett had Han Solo's carbonite body stolen from him, while en route to Jabba's Palace. The question of who stole Han's body is quickly answered in War of the Bounty Hunters, as some major Star Wars villains return!

WARNING - Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters #1 SPOILERS Follow!

War of the Bounty Hunters #1 sees Boba Fett hunting for Solo's body, which was taken after the bounty hunter was forced to make a pit stop to stabilize the carbonite process. The robbery has done more than shake up Boba Fett's timetable and bounty hopes - it's thrown the entire Star Wars underworld into chaos. Boba suddenly finds that he has a bounty on his head - an open contract that brings every hunter and assassin in the area gunning for Fett.

Boba manages to take one droid bounty hunter's head, and get the intel on what's going on: turns out, Jabba is the one that put the contract out on him. Bobba brings the beef to Jabba's Palace, but only ends up throwing down with Bib Fortuna. Jabba, meanwhile, is having a Hutt family meeting while on a space flight to answer an invitation from the mysterious thieves who now hold Han Solo's body. When Boba Fett finally gets his hands on one of those invitations, he's surprised to see an old name from the crime world being spoken again:

Crimson Dawn has returned to Star Wars.

The Crime Syndicate Crismon Dawn (part of the Shadow Collective crim empire) served as the antagonists in the movie Solo: A Star Wars Story. At the end of the film, it was revealed that Crimson Dawn was being ruled over by none other than Darth Maul. However, Maul died in a duel with Obi-Wan Kenobi on Tatooine two years before the events of A New Hope, and his Shadow Collective broke apart.

"War of the Bounty Hunters" marks Crimson Dawn's first big return to the criminal underworld during the Rebellion era. As Jabba and the Hutts surmise, Maul must be dead, but the shocking new leader of Crimson Dawn may be even more cunning than the Sith lord.

Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters #1 is on sale now.