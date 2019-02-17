‘Star Wars: Episode IX’: John Boyega Celebrates at the Wrap Party

Filming might be done on Star Wars: Episode IX, but there’s still a lot of work to be done before the film premieres. That said, after years of intensive shoots, Lucasfilm gave the cast and crew an opportunity to cut loose with an extravagant wrap party.

Finn actor John Boyega documented some of the night’s shenanigans on his Instagram story, dancing to songs such as “A Thousand Miles,” “Teenage Dirtbag,” and “All About the Benjamins,” all provided by DJs dressed as Resistance pilots.

There’s also a special appearance by his Chewbacca co-star Joonas Suotamo, who comments on sending his child home so he can cut loose with the Big Deal. Check it out now before it all vanishes into the ether of the Internet.

Boyega also celebrated wrapping filming on Star Wars: Episode IX, reposting the photo J.J. Abrams shared with co-stars Daisy Ridley and Oscar Isaac, along with a heartfelt message.

There have been few details about the film’s production, but Isaac did reveal some surprising details during an interview wit IndieWire.

“The way they’ve been shooting it right now is looser than it’s been for the last two times,” said Isaac. “It does feel like a relief to get on set and feel like, ‘Oh, we can try things.’ It’s a testament to J.J. coming back and feeling confident. There’s less pressure for it to be right. We just want to make a good movie and have a really good time while doing it… Often, you do feel like you’ve got to find your way to make something more alive, but this time, it’s been the opposite. There’s no need to smuggle anything in there.”

The actor also addressed the fan backlash to Star Wars: The Last Jedi, though he did make it clear that Abrams wasn’t going to change anything because of some cranky people on the Internet.

“Luckily, since I’m not directing it, producing it, or distributing it, I don’t have to worry so much about fan expectations,” Isaac said. “Also, not all fans have the same expectations … People had very strong feelings, but there wasn’t as much of an organized way to speak out about it.”

“People that run blogs and websites need content,” he continued. “So it’s like, ‘There’s some content!’ Five people on Twitter. Hundreds. Whatever it is. Then you make it into a story.”

Star Wars: Episode IX is scheduled to hit theaters this December.

