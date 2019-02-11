‘Star Wars: Episode IX’: Knights of Ren Theory Suggests Shocking Connection to Rey

Lucasfilm is set to release the final entry in the Skywalker Saga later this year, but fans still know very little about Star Wars: Episode IX.

Die hard Star Wars fans continue to dig deep for anything to do with the franchise, and many have questions about teases made in Star Wars: The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi. While Snoke continues to dominate conversations, others are curious about the Knights of Ren.

A new fan theory suggests there’s a major reason why Rey and the Resistance have yet to run into these characters, and it’s because there’s a big impact this meeting will have on the new protagonist of the Star Wars franchise. But that could change when Star Wars: Episode IX premieres next year.

This seems a little unlikely given how little clones have factored into the sequel trilogy of the franchise, but this is Star Wars. Crazier things have happened.

So far, this remains a major mystery. Director J.J. Abrams introduced the concept of the Knights of Ren in The Force Awakens, but Rian Johnson decided to omit them for Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

There’s a lot of mystery surrounding the next film in the saga, and many fans are eager to find out how the franchise will finally end. It’s a tall order, but Lucasfilm and Abrams seem eager to answer the challenge.

We’ll find out when Star Wars: Episode IX releases in theaters in December.